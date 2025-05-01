Nutritionist Shares How To Include Sugar Bomb Mango In Weight Loss Diet

Mangoes, fondly known as the “king of fruits,” are a true summertime favourite of many. Yet, despite their popularity, mangoes are often unfairly avoided by those trying to lose weight or manage diabetes. The common belief is that their natural sweetness leads to high sugar content and sudden blood sugar spikes, making them unsuitable for diabetic or weight-conscious individuals. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has debunked this myth, saying that mangoes can, in fact, be a part of a healthy diet – even for those watching their weight or blood sugar levels. The key, she says, is not to eliminate mangoes entirely, but to eat them smartly and in moderation.

In her latest Instagram Post, nutritionist Pooja Makhija discusses how to consume mangoes this summer season if anyone is facing problems related to weight loss or not getting enough sugar.

Pooja said that mangos have a low glycemic load of around 9. This indicates that consuming the fruit does not result in a sudden spike in blood sugar.

Bananas, on the other hand, have a glycemic load of around 12 to 13. The load increases to more than 15 after eating two dates, Pooja added.

She explained that mangoes have a low glycemic load because it contains about 83% water, which makes it a low-calorie fruit.

Mangoes also contain health-promoting polyphenols, vitamin A, vitamin C, and loads of fibre, besides sucrose (sugar).

Smart ways to eat mango as per the nutritionist

Pooja Makhija further suggested smart ways to eat mangoes: Instead of eating the fruit alone, eat it with some protein or fat, such as almonds, walnuts, or flax seeds. She has also advised to eat mangoes after workout because our metabolic rate boosts post workout, leading to faster digestion. She added that a handful of mangoes is advisable. Be careful to eat the right amount of mango, eat only a handful at a time. Avoid making aamras or milkshakes. When mango is crushed, its fibre breaks down and its sugar is absorbed quickly, which can increase blood sugar, Pooja said.

In conclusion, Pooja noted that misconceptions regarding mangos are frequently the cause of the worries. Mangoes can be a tasty and nutritious option if consumed properly.

With this information, you can enjoy mango without the regular diabetic concerns.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.