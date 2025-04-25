How To Identify Real And Fake Mangoes? Nutritionist Explains

As the summer heat rises, so does the excitement for mango season. The fruit's sweet taste and strong smell make it a favourite for many, and it's used in lots of summer treats. But now, with more fake or copycat mangoes being sold, it's getting harder for people to tell which ones are real. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares how you can spot an artificially ripened mango from a genuine one. Explaining the difference between a real and a fake mango, Rashi Chowdhary writes in the caption, "Calcium carbide is banned by FSSAI! It's toxic and can leave behind arsenic and phosphine gases. Still, up to 40% of mangoes in local markets are illegally ripened using it." While FSSAI allows ethylene gas for ripening, it should be below 100 ppm, she adds. Still, many vendors go overboard with the gas, which can mess with your gut and hormones over time.

How can you spot a carbide-ripened mango? Here are the key tips to identify the real fruit

Colour check - Too perfect? Bright yellow outside, green near the stem, or shiny like plastic? That's likely carbide. Naturally ripened mangoes have a patchy yellow-green skin—not evenly yellow. Smell check - Sniff near the stem. No smell or weird chemical scent = chemically ripened. Sweet, fruity aroma? That's the good stuff. Cut it open - Soft outside but pale, rubbery, or bland inside? That's your red flag. Natural mangoes ripen slowly and evenly, allowing natural sugars and thick pulp to develop fully also the reason why they sink in water.

If you still feel iffy, soak your mangoes in water for a few hours to wash off residue or buy raw mangoes and ripen them at home, just like our grandparents did.

By learning to identify real mangoes from fake ones, consumers can enjoy the real fruit they paid for and support responsible sellers and farmers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.