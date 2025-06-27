Nutritionist Shares 8 Powerful Health Benefits Of Mango You Did Not Know

About the size of a grapefruit, mangoes (Mangifera indica) are tropical stone fruits with a complex nutritional composition that provides a number of health benefits. They include a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including different polyphenols, vitamin C, and vitamin A. These nutrients support better digestion, eye health, a more robust immune system, as well as healthier skin and hair.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 8 powerful health benefits of mango

1. Immunity support

Mango contains high levels of vitamins C, A, and antioxidants, which promote the generation of white blood cells, lower inflammation, boost immunity, and provide protection from free radicals. According to Lovneet Batra, one cup of mango provides 70 per cent of your daily requirements. They also contain beta-carotene, which supports your body's natural defences by converting to vitamin A.

2. Eye health

Mangoes, which are high in vitamin A, help keep eyesight sharp, especially at night, and prevent dry eyes. Antioxidants such as zeaxanthin and lutein protect your eyes from damaging blue light and lessen vision issues brought on by ageing.

3. Skin and hair health

Mangoes contain vitamin C, which fosters the formation of collagen and keeps your skin firm and youthful. Vitamin A in mangoes nourishes the scalp and encourages a healthy regeneration of skin cells, resulting in stronger, more glossy hair.

4. Digestive health

The digestive enzymes (amylases) found in mangoes help in the breakdown of carbohydrates and promote easy digestion. Their high fibre content also helps to maintain a healthy and balanced gut microbiome and avoid constipation.

5. Heart health

Mangoes contain potassium and magnesium, which support a stable heartbeat and appropriate blood pressure. Their antioxidants and fibre help reduce LDL, or bad cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and protect blood vessels from inflammation.

6. Hormone health

Mangoes can have a good effect on hormone health by stimulating hormone production, controlling mood, and enhancing overall well-being. Rich in B vitamins, particularly B6, mangoes are particularly beneficial for hormone-related disorders like PCOS because they balance mood, control hormone swings, and lower oxidative stress.

7. Brain health

Vitamin B6 and glutamic acid, which are abundant in mangoes, promote mood, memory, and cognitive function. Vitamin B6 helps in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are essential for controlling stress, anxiety, and overall mental health. Brain cells are also protected by potent antioxidants like mangiferin.

8. Energy and mood

The high nutrient profile of mangoes can have a good effect on mood and energy levels. A natural mood enhancer, vitamin B6 promotes the creation of serotonin, the "happy hormone," while the natural fruit sugars in mangoes give you a rapid, long-lasting energy boost.

The best aspect is that mango tastes good and is simple to incorporate into smoothies and a variety of other foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.