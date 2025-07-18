Who Is Kristin Cabot, Spotted With Astronomer CEO Andy Byron At Coldplay Concert

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera in what appeared to be an intimate position with the company's Chief Public Officer at the Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday. As part of the British band's performance, a Kiss Cam panned to Byron and his colleague Kristen Cabot. They were seen standing like any other couple, with Byron's hands around Cabot's waist.

Caught off guard, they appeared shocked and nervous. Byron immediately turned around, while Cabot tried to hide her face.

Soon after this, Astronomer CEO's wife, Megan Kerrigan, removed her surname from her Facebook page, sparking speculations about an impending divorce.

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Born in Boston, US, she completed her graduation in Political Science from Gettysburg College. She joined the tech company Astronomer in November 2024, describing it as an exciting and transformative time for the company.

She began her career in 2000 as a Project Manager/Account Manager at The Screen House.

After brief stints at several organisations, she joined DigitasLBi in 2004, where she held roles such as Associate Director and Head of US Talent Operations and Recruiting.

Later, she held the role of Head of Global Talent Management in various organisations before joining Astronomer.

Cabot describes herself as a passionate people leader, known for building award-winning cultures from the ground up for fast-growing startups and multinational corporations, as stated in her LinkedIn bio.

Cabot was previously married to Kenneth C. Thornby. She reportedly filed for divorce in 2018, and the marriage was officially dissolved in 2022.

Byron, in a now-deleted LinkedIn post, once said, "Kristin's exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory."