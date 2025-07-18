All About Megan Kerrigan, Wife Of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Whose Affair Was Caught At Coldplay Concert

When Coldplay took to the stage for their Foxborough, Massachusetts, show on Wednesday, neither they nor two other people in the crowd thought some things were never going to be the same after that night.

During their super-exciting kiss cam segment - in which Chris Martin, the band frontman, interacts with randomly picked audience members - the camera panned and spotted a couple in each other's embrace.

They were Andy Byron, CEO of the analytics firm Astronomer, and his company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. They flinched - Cabot covered her face, Byron ducked, the audience laughed, and Martin said: "Oh, look at these two. Either they are having an affair, or they are just very shy."

The moment went viral.

And that has brought to focus not just Byron but also his personal life. He is married to Megan Kerrigan and has two children.

Who is Megan Kerrigan?

Megan Kerrigan is a reputable educator based in Massachusetts.

The 50-year-old is an Associate Director at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts, where she oversees admissions for the Hope Graham Program and Lower School, per BBN Times.

She has always kept a low profile but is known for her work in inclusive education. Hours after the video went viral, she removed husband's surname from her social media profiles, sparking rumours of marital discord, according to Marca.

The kiss cam incident also led to Byron's criticism from former colleagues, but not many of them were surprised, a former staffer told The New York Post.

"The text groups and chains of former employees are like...everybody's laughing and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed," the former colleague said.

The tech boss was "sales-obsessed" and his leadership style "toxic," the same source added.

After last night's incident, Byron has either deactivated or deleted his LinkedIn profile.

"This page doesn't exist. Please check your URL or return to LinkedIn home," reads the message when one looks for his profile on the platform.

Neither Astronomer CEO nor the company has made any official statement yet.

