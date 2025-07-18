Caught 'Cheating' At Coldplay Concert, Astronomer CEO Deletes LinkedIn Profile

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has either disabled or deleted his LinkedIn account after he was caught on camera sharing an intimate moment with a colleague at Coldplay's Boston concert on Wednesday.

Byron attended the event with his company's Chief Public Officer, Kristin Cabot.

If you look for his LinkedIn profile, the message on the screen reads, "This page doesn't exist. Please check your URL or return to LinkedIn home". It seems he has either deactivated his account or permanently removed it.

The Astronomer CEO came under massive criticism and faced allegations of "cheating" after Coldplay's Kiss cam segment exposed them. Byron and Cabot were seen embracing each other, and the camera moved towards them, startling the duo.

They abruptly parted, looked for space to duck and then tried to hide their faces. The woman beside them was seen grinning, with her hand on her face. Cabot turned her face away to stay out of sight.

Just as all this happened, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said the couple was either too shy or "having an affair."

Later, in another follow-up video that went viral, the lead singer was heard saying, "Hope we didn't do something wrong".

After the video went viral, his wife, Megan Kerrigan, who serves as an Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School, dropped her surname from her Facebook profile. The couple has two children.

Andy Byron became the CEO of Astronomer in 2023 and brought Cabot on board in November 2024. In a now-deleted LinkedIn post, he had praised her, calling it a "transformative" period for the company.