Astronomer CEO's Wife Drops Surname After Affair Caught At Coldplay Concert

Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, has dropped her surname from her Facebook profile after a video in which her husband appeared to get intimate with his company's Chief Public Officer, Kristen Cabot, at a Coldplay concert went viral.



Kerrigan took this bold step after a "Kiss Cam" at the concert captured Byron with his arms around his colleague during the show in Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts. As the camera focused to the two, they reacted nervously.



Byron quickly ducked out of view, while Cabot, visibly embarrassed, turned her face away in an attempt to avoid being recognised.



Chris Martin, the band frontman, noticed them and was heard joking, "Oh look at these two. Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy," The woman beside them is grinning, with her hand on her face.

According to Page Six, Kerrigan has deactivated her account.



The video soon went viral, with social media users flooding the internet with reactions — many questioning Bryon's behaviour considering his marital status.



One person commented, "Taking your cheating partner to a public concert with cameras is just wild. I pity his wife."

Another wrote, "Imagine having so little respect for yourself and another woman's marriage that you are okay giving yourself to a man that ducks when he's seen with you?"

"Honestly they would have been better of not doing anything. Nobody would have commented on that," wrote the next.

Page Six reported that Byron took over the role of CEO in 2023 and hired Cabot in November 2024. He even praised Cabot in his now-deleted LinkedIn post, describing it as a "transformative" phase.



Kerrigan, who serves as an Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions at the Bancroft School, and Byron are parents to two children.