Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's "Affair" With Kristin Cabot Caught In Camera During Coldplay Concert, Chris Martin Reacts

Coldplay's Chris Martin reacted after a "Kiss Cam" at a concert showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer of the company, in a close embrace, sparking rumours of an affair. Byron and Cabot were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms. They moved away, shielding their faces, when the camera focused on them.

Podczas koncertu zespołu Coldplay, "Kiss Cam" nieoczekiwanie stało się narzędziem do ujawnienia rzekomego romansu.



Kamera pokazała Andy'ego Byrona, dyrektora generalnego firmy Astronomer, w objęciach Kristin Cabot, szefowej działu HR. pic.twitter.com/HzhO2nXxo4 — MNFPL (@musicnewsfactpl) July 17, 2025

Also Read | Telegram CEO Tells Students To Pick This Subject For Success, Elon Musk Responds

The Coldplay frontman spotted them during the concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. He joked about the situation, saying, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy," which drew laughter from the audience.

The moment quickly went viral on social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit and Twitter. Internet users reacted with a mix of shock, amusement and criticism, with some expressing sympathy for Byron's wife and others calling out the pair's recklessness.

One social media user commented: "Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed."

"How utterly sad," another user wrote.

"They are both incredibly stupid, sorry. Why would you go to a concert of all places if you are having an affair," a third said.

The incident has sparked discussions about corporate culture, with users talking about professional conduct and personal relationships in the workplace.

As of now, neither Astronomer nor Andy Byron has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Also Read | This Video Blurs Lines Between Reality And AI: 5 Points Reveal It's Fake

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow.

She was appointed to the role in November 2024. "I like to classify my role in the realm of People Strategy," she said in an interview with Techrseries published January 13. "Magic happens when you align the people strategy to the business strategy and sync the two."