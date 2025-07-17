This Video Blurs Lines Between Reality And AI: 5 Points Reveal It's Fake

A video, showcasing a birthday party celebration with a woman placing cake on the table, a man blowing the candle and children clapping, looks like a normal Indian family at first glance. However, it's not. The video is fake and generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

This is not a real home video 🤯



We can generate AI videos that look like they were filmed on a shitty old camcorder or outdated phone.



You're no longer limited to crisp, cinematic outputs - we're about to see an explosion in the types of videos made with AI. pic.twitter.com/DdPivAGyky — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) July 15, 2025

"This is not a real home video," Justine Moore, who is a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, wrote in the caption. "We can generate AI videos that look like they were filmed on a shitty old camcorder or outdated phone."

The video was created using Flux Pro with Seedance, an AI model that can generate videos with specific styles, in this case, "aggressively mediocre home video".

The video stunned social media, but some users were able to point out mistakes. Here are five points that reveal it's fake.

One user pointed out that the woman wears different earrings in each ear. The candle appears to glow brighter after being blown out. A boy in the background claps with only one hand. The text on the man's t-shirt doesn't make sense. A cardboard box held by the man disappears after the woman places the cake on the table.

This AI-generated video shows the rapid advancements in generative AI, making it challenging to distinguish between real and AI-generated content.

"You're no longer limited to crisp, cinematic outputs - we're about to see an explosion in the types of videos made with AI," Moore added.

"Wow. That is insane," one user wrote.

"This is more indian than being indian. we are cooked," another added.

"This is insane... yeah, there are some flaws, but if someone didn't know it was AI-generated, they'd totally think it's a real video!" a third user said. "Btw, which tool you have used."