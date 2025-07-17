NRI Woman In Germany Compares Life In India With Europe, Video Triggers Discussion

A video of a woman comparing life in India to that in European countries has sparked a discussion online. In the clip shared on Instagram, the Indian woman living in Germany listed several things that she believes are better in India than in European countries. The "perks" included doorstep grocery deliveries, seamless digital payments via UPI, and accessible healthcare services. She also claimed that India is safer when compared to other nations, citing an incident where her purse was stolen in broad daylight while she was aboard.

"Before you come for me in the comments, hear me out! This video is just a response to all the negative stuff I keep seeing online about India. Yes, there are issues, but let's not ignore the good. And no, I'm not moving back just yet... but one day? For sure!" Vaishali Dutt, an NRI, wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look below:

The video was intended as a counterpoint to what she called "negative comments" about India. However, social media users criticised her, saying that she is painting a romanticised view of India while ignoring reality.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Groceried delivered in 10 minutes is not a flex , it is availability of cheap labour for exploitation :) you need to earn alot more in india to deserve the healthcare you spoke about Even though it's fast :) but yes let's stay in our bubble because who needs reality checks."

"Why are NRI's SOOOOO eager at glorifying India? If you love INDIA soooo much, why you not here? Eh? Come back no.. work here no.. enjoy the LOWER SALARIES.. because UPIIIIIII and ZEPTOOOO. But no, you'll move out of India and THEN glorify the exploitation of the lower class by India, in the name of QUICK DELIVERIES. There's something called DIGNITY OF LABOUR... go ask your delivery people in Germany, and then let's talk about the same state of that labour, in INDIA. Nationalism while being outside, so convenient," commented another.

"India is behind in infrastructure, cleanliness and public manners. Address this and we are first world," wrote a third user.

"Please also add that European Jobs are usually 5 days a week and 35-40 hour working week for a good work/life balance. In India you are expected to answer calls and emails after you have finished your shifts," one user commented.

"Go and live in an Indian village and try getting any delivery within 10 days, never mind 10 minutes," said another.