German Post Office Halts Package Deliveries To US Over Trump Tariffs

Germany's postal service announced Friday a raft of temporary restrictions on package deliveries to the United States due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

DHL, which owns the Deutsche Post service, said that from Saturday it would "temporarily suspend" its standard category of package delivery to the US, the preferred option for many small businesses.

"The reason for the restrictions, which we expect to be temporary, is new processes for postal delivery which have been put in place by the US authorities," DHL said in a statement.

"Important questions have not yet been answered, including who will have to pay the tariffs and how," it added.

Other European postal services, for example, in Belgium, Austria and Denmark, have already taken similar measures.

DHL said a more expensive "express" service for packages weighing up to 70 kilograms will still be available.

Individual customers will also still be able to send items as presents with a maximum value of $100 (86 euros), but DHL warned that these would be subject to extra checks to prevent the service from being used for commercial goods.

In late July, the Trump administration said that as of August 29, it would abolish a tax exemption on small packages entering the US.

Such packages with a worth of less than 800 euros will now be taxed at 15 per cent, the same rate as other imports from the European Union.

That general tariff rate was agreed under a deal struck between Brussels and Washington late last month.

In April, DHL announced it was suspending delivery of packages to the United States with a value in excess of 800 euros.

