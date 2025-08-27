3, Including Shooter, Killed, 20 Injured In Firing During Mass At US School

A shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota governor's said. Governor Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific."

Three people were dead and 20 injured, a US Justice Department official said. The shooter was among those killed, the official told Reuters.

Children were at a morning mass when shooting began, per local media.

Walz said on social media that he had been briefed on the shooting.

"I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz wrote on X.

As police, FBI and other federal agents and ambulances converged on the school, a person answering the phone there said students were being evacuated.

The shooting occurred two days after school started at Annunciation Catholic school, a private elementary school with about 395 students. The school is connected to Annunciation Catholic Church, and both are located in a residential area in the southeast part of Minnesota's largest city.

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was briefed on the "tragic shooting" and that the White House would continue to monitor the situation.

Dating to 1923, the pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 am. Wednesday morning, according to its website. Monday was the first day of school, and social media photos from that day show students in green uniforms greeting each other at bicycle racks, smiling for the camera and sitting together.

The gunfire was the latest in a series of fatal shootings in the city in less than 24 hours. One person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.