Pak To US: A Look At 10 Deadliest School Shootings After 10 Killed In Canada Attack

At least 10 people, including the suspected gunman, were killed, and more than 25 others were wounded in a shooting at a secondary school and a nearby residence in the remote town of Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in a statement, said that at least two people have been airlifted with life-threatening injuries, while others are being treated.

Calling the shooting "horrific", Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed deepest condolences and prayers to the families and friends of those killed in the attack.

Here are the 10 deadliest shootings across the world:

A three-day terrorist attack in Beslan, Russia, from September 1 to September 3, 2004, claimed the lives of more than 330 people - the majority of them were children. It is considered the deadliest school attack in history.

A gunman, an undergraduate student at the university, carried out shootings in a dormitory and a classroom building at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, in Blacksburg, killing 32 people and injuring 23 others. It remains the deadliest mass shooting in Virginia.

On September 30, 2022, at the Kaaj Education Centre in western Kabul, Afghanistan, a suicide bomber entered the premises and detonated explosives inside the classroom. The attack claimed the lives of at least 53 students, mostly girls, and injured dozens.

The Peshawar school massacre took place on December 16, 2014, at the Army Public School in Peshawar, Pakistan. Six gunmen entered the school wearing paramilitary uniforms and opened fire on children and teachers. During the attack, 149 people were killed, making it the world's sixth deadliest school massacre.

A mass shooting occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012. The incident killed 27 people, including 20 children, aged six and seven, and injured two.

On May 24, 2022, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers. Seventeen others were injured in the attack. It remains the deadliest school shooting in Texas. According to authorities, the shooter was motivated to carry out the attack for fame.

On April 20, 1999, two students carried out a coordinated shooting and bombing at Columbine High School. Thirteen people were killed and 24 were injured before the attackers died by suicide. The attack is widely believed to have influenced later school shootings and bombings, dubbed the "Columbine effect."

On 2 April 2015, gunmen from the extremist group Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda stormed the Garissa University College in eastern Kenya, near the Somalia border. The gunmen took over 700 students hostage, freeing Muslims and killing those who identified as Christians. The siege took the lives of 148 people and injured at least 79.

A student opened fire at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas on May 18, 2018, killing 10 people and injuring at least 13 others. Authorities said the attacker used a shotgun and a revolver that belonged to his father. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder and assault, along with eleven federal crimes.

Mpondwe school massacre

The Mpondwe school massacre happened on June 16, 2023, at Lhubiriha Secondary School in western Uganda. Late at night, five armed attackers entered the school dormitories and began targeting students. At least 43 people were killed during the attack, and several others sustained injuries.