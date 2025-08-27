Advertisement
Jammu and Kashmir Flash Floods Live Updates: At least 13 people have been killed, inlcuding nine in a landslide enroute to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Several people are reportedly injured in a massive landslide that occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari. The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the Live Updates:

Aug 27, 2025 08:24 (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir Rain Update

  • The water level of Tawi River is down compared to yesterday. It has not crossed danger level.
  • The water level of the Chenab River is still above the danger level
  • Divisional administration is taking army's help to evacuate 5,000 people stranded around the Chenab river

Aug 27, 2025 08:02 (IST)
J&K Flash Rain: "Struggling With Almost Non-Existent Communication," Says Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said he is "still struggling with almost non-existent communication" as heavy rain has disrupted several services in the Union Territory.

Mr Abdullah said there is "no fixed line WiFi, no browsing" and apps are opening "frustratingly slowly".
 

Aug 27, 2025 07:55 (IST)
Vaishno Devi Landslide: Devotees Advised To Replan Journey

In view of incessant rain in Jammu and Kashmir and landslide events, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has advised all devotees to replan their journey to the shrine once the weather improves.

Aug 27, 2025 07:50 (IST)
Vaishno Devi Landslide: Helpline Numbers

Aug 27, 2025 07:33 (IST)
Vaishno Devi Landslide: Rescue Operation Underway

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducts a rescue operation after a landslide hit the Ardhkuwari cave temple near the Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi, on Tuesday.

