Landslides, Heavy Rain Block Key Roads In J&K, Many Villages Flooded

Massive landslides and flash floods have blocked key roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir. Two people - a mother and daughter - were killed after their house collapsed in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, as dozens of homes have been damaged due to heavy rains and landslides in the region.

In the Udhampur area, besides the highway, a massive landslide and sinking of land has also damaged transmission towers, affecting power supply in the region.

Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks carrying essential supplies, are also stranded on the highway that was partially opened on Sunday after a week-long closure due to last week's heavy rains and floods.

Over the last three weeks, more than 170 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir due to landslides, cloudbursts, and other weather-related incidents.

Over the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has occurred in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence at several locations. Jhelum and Chenab rivers have also crossed the flood danger mark.

Nearly all rivers and streams flowing above the flood mark (PTI photo)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held an emergency meeting with top officials to review the situation arising from incessant rains. Officials say men and machinery have been deployed at various vulnerable places.

In the Chadoora area, water entered several homes and commercial establishments after the Doodgangah rivulet started overflowing. At an automobile workshop, workers were trying hard to salvage their tools and equipment before the rising water completely submerged it.

In the nearby neighbourhood, people heaved a sigh of relief as the dangerously flowing Doodhganga washed away a culvert that had impeded the flow of water and inundated the village.

Transmission lines have been damaged along highways

Officials say a large number of affected people were evacuated from several submerged areas in Jammu and Kashmir. Schools and colleges have also been closed across the region.

Improvement in weather is expected today, with the weather department saying it will be normal from tomorrow.