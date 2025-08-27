US Contractor Arrested In Germany Over Alleged Espionage For China

A US man who worked at an American military facility in Germany has been held on espionage charges. He allegedly offered sensitive information to China, German prosecutors said on Monday.

The suspect, identified only as Martin D in line with German privacy rules, was arrested at Frankfurt airport in November 2024 after a warrant was issued by the Federal Court of Justice. He has remained in pretrial detention since, The New York Times reported.

Prosecutors said Martin D, who is in his late thirties, worked for a civilian contractor of the US Defence Department from 2017 to 2023, and was stationed at an American military facility in Hessen from at least 2020 onward.

In 2024, he allegedly approached Chinese officials multiple times, offering to hand over classified US military information. He did not succeed in transferring any data before his arrest, Politico reported, citing German media.

"The accused stands charged with offering himself as an agent to a foreign intelligence service," prosecutors said in a statement.

The indictment was filed with the State Security Senate of the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz on August 13, which will now determine whether or not the case will go to trial.

During the same period, investigators were probing whether incendiary devices that detonated at DHL logistics hubs in Germany and the UK were linked to Russian military intelligence, CBS News reported.

Germany has also seen several espionage cases involving suspected Chinese operatives, including individuals targeting lawmakers, logistics centres, and sensitive military technology, in recent years.

The US Pentagon's Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) is expanding international outreach to strengthen collaboration with allied nations, including Taiwan and Japan. This is to accelerate development in technologies such as drones and dual-use innovations.