DAAD Scholarship Germany 2026: Fully Funded Masters And PhD Opportunities For International Students

Germany is renowned for offering tuition-free education to both domestic and international students. The higher education in the country is highly regarded in the global market. Qualifications gained in Germany also have a good reputation in companies. In most German states, students are not required to pay any tuition fees at all. However, despite offering the best education across the world, the cost of education in Germany is very affordable.

DAAD Scholarship Germany 2026 is now accepting applications from eligible students in developing and emerging countries. The programme offers full funding for Master's and PhD degrees in development-focused fields at top public universities in Germany.The duration of Master Degree is 12-24 months and that of PhD is 36 months.

The programme is fully funded by Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The scholarship will cover the following expenses of the student:

Full tuition fee

Travel Allowance

Monthly Stipend

Health and accident Insurance

Family Allowance

Rent subsidy and family support



Complete details are available at https://scholarshipforphd.com/daad-scholarship-2026/

Documents required

Completed DAAD Application form

Motivation letter (job related, max2 pages, signed)

CV (Europass format)

Academic and work reference letters

Certified degrees and transcripts

Language certificates (IELTS, TOEFL)

How to apply