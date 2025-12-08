Medical School Fees At Rs 9,000 Per Semester: Why A US Woman Moved To Germany

A 27-year-old medical student from Philadelphia, Erika Roberts, shared with Business Insider why she chose Germany over the United States to pursue her medical degree. Roberts, who is now studying at the Technical University of Munich, pays only Rs 9,000 ($100) per semester, a drastically lower amount compared to the high cost of medical education in the US.

According to the news report, Roberts said her connection to Germany began in her teenage years, when she spent time there with friends. Simple experiences such as buying fresh bread from a bakery and having picnics by the river made her appreciate the country's relaxed lifestyle and sense of independence. After graduating high school in 2016, she toured several US colleges but felt she had already experienced the international exposure that many institutions promised. Despite her interest in returning to Germany, her father initially considered studying in the US a safer choice.

She eventually enrolled in a college in Massachusetts, majoring in biochemistry with a pre-med focus. However, Roberts told Business Insider that she struggled to adjust to college life in the US. She said she did not feel the independence she wanted, nor the work-life balance she hoped to maintain while preparing for a demanding medical career. Although she performed well academically, she felt disconnected and unsure whether the environment supported her personal growth.

The rising cost of American education and the fear of long-term student loans became major concerns. In 2017, inspired by a friend who transferred schools and eager for change, she decided to move to Germany. After showing her father the affordability of the German public education system, she received his support. She spent a year learning German and completed the required preparatory programme for non-EU students before earning admission to medical school in Munich.

Roberts is now in her second-to-last year of medical school, balancing board exam preparation with her doctoral thesis. She added that living in Munich offers high-quality food, cultural events, access to the Alps, and affordable travel across Europe.