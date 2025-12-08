"Jinnah Opposed 'Vande Mataram', Nehru Agreed With His Sentiments": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress on Monday in a Lok Sabha discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' by linking India's national song to the Emergency imposed by the opposition party's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, 50 years ago.

He also accused another of his predecessors – Jawaharlal Nehru – of having followed Muhammad Ali Jinnah in opposing 'Vande Mataram' because it could "irritate Muslims".

"When 'Vande Mataram' celebrated its 100th anniversary, the country was entangled in the Emergency… when it celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Constitution was strangled…" he said.

"Now, at 150 years, it is a good opportunity to restore the glory of 'Vande Mataram'… which won us freedom in 1947," the Prime Minister said, praising the song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in November 1875 and which quickly became a rallying cry for freedom fighters.

"We recently celebrated 75 years of our Constitution. The country celebrated the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabha Patel and Birsa Munda. We are also celebrating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur ji. Now we are celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram..."

The BJP has targeted the Congress over 'Vande Mataram' in the build-up to this discussion, accusing the latter of having disrespected it by "pandering to a communal agenda" at its 1937 session and adopting a truncated version as the country's national song.

At the heart of this row are six stanzas in which Chatterjee referenced Hindu goddess Durga, Kamala (or Lakshmi), and Saraswathi, framing them as India's "perfect without peer" feminine guardians.

So what is the 'Vande Mataram' row?

In 1937 the Congress, then led by ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, decided to use only the first two stanzas for national gatherings. The argument was that direct references to Hindu goddesses were not well-received by some members of the Muslim community; they were seen as 'exclusionary'.

The resolution read: "Taking all things into consideration, therefore, the Committee recommends that whenever 'Vande Mataram' is sung at national gatherings, only the first two stanzas should be sung".

However, the Congress also acknowledged the freedom of any individual to "sing any other song… in addition to, or in place of, the 'Vande Mataram' song".

But the BJP has now argued the exclusions illustrate the Congress' 'divisive' plans; Prime Minister Modi said dropping the stanzas "sowed the seeds of the nation's division", referring to the Partition.

"In 1937, a portion of 'Vande Mataram' was severed... it was torn apart. The division sowed the seeds of the nation's division. It is important for today's generation to understand why..." he said in November.

'Nehru deliberately removed Ma Durga stanzas': BJP

Last month BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan kickstarted the row by posting on X letters to Nehru had written to Netaji Subhas Bose, in September and October 1937.

"Nehru spitefully writes that anybody considering the words in Vande Mataram as anything to do with a goddess was absurd," Kesavan declared in his X post, although the referred section in the September letter suggests Nehru meant such an interpretation of the lyrics is absurd, and not the person.

Referring to these excerpts, Kesavan said, "He (Jawaharlal Nehru) went on to say 'there does seem some substance in it', i.e., regarding outcry against 'Vande Mataram', and that 'people who are communistically inclined have been affected by it'."

In his letters Nehru suggested the stanzas need not be interpreted as having anything to do with goddesses or divine figures; "… that interpretation is absurd… I think the whole song and all the words in it are thoroughly harmless and nobody can take exception," the Congress leader wrote.

The lyrics, Nehru also wrote, are "out of keeping with modern notions of nationalism". He also wrote, "... we cannot pander to communalists' feelings but to meet real grievances where they exist."

