DAAD Scholarship 2025: Check Eligibility Criteria

The Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), or German Academic Exchange Service, is Germany's support organization for international academic cooperation. It provides scholarships to foreign graduates from all disciplines who have at least two years of professional experience, offering them the opportunity to pursue a postgraduate or master's degree at a state or state-recognised German university.

DAAD Scholarship 2025: Value

These scholarships depend on academic level, with monthly payments of €934 (Rs 85,000) for graduates or €1,300 (1,19,000) for doctoral candidates. It also provides payments towards health, accident, and personal liability insurance coverage.

Additionally, the scholarship offers a travel allowance, unless these expenses are covered by the home country or another source of funding. Scholarship holders may also receive additional benefits such as a monthly rent subsidy and a monthly allowance for accompanying family members, under certain circumstances.

The duration of the scholarship can be between 12 and 42 months, depending on the study program.

DAAD Scholarship 2025: Eligibility

Students must have a bachelor's degree, which is typically a four-year course in an appropriate subject

Students must have at least two years of professional experience

The scholarship is available for postgraduate courses such as Master's Programme in International and Development Economics (MIDE), MSc Development Economics, Development Management, Geography of Environmental Risks and Human Security, PhD in Medical Research International Health (PhD Program), Bonn International Graduate School for Development Research (BIGS-DR), Sustainable Development Management, PhD Programme in Resource Nexus for Sustainability Transformations (NEXtra), Master of Science in International Health (Berlin), Master of Science in Global Urban Health, Master of Laws in Intellectual Property and Competition Law, International Media Studies, and more.