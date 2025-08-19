Delhi's CM Shri Schools Get 50,000 Applications Just Days After Opening

Just days after admissions opened, Delhi's newly launched CM Shri Schools are witnessing an unexpected rush. More than 50,000 parents have already applied for seats, officials said on Tuesday.

Figures from the Education Department show a surge across all grades, nearly 15,000 applications for Class 6, over 15,000 for Class 7, and more than 20,000 for Class 8.

Education Minister Ashish Sood called the response "extraordinary," adding that the government would ensure the admission process remains transparent.

The CM Shri Schools, announced in the Delhi government's 2025-26 budget, are modeled on the Centre's PM Shri scheme and aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Each upgraded government school is planned to feature smart classrooms, AI-enabled libraries, AR-VR tools, biometric attendance, and robotics labs, alongside eco-friendly infrastructure.

For parents, the facilities, usually associated with private schools, are proving to be the biggest draw. Many see the initiative as a chance to secure advanced, tech-driven education without steep fees.

With applications crossing the 50,000 mark in less than a week, officials say the numbers underline both the scale of demand and the pressure on the system to deliver.

The rush for CM Shri Schools signals a clear trend, parents in Delhi are ready to back government schools if they can match quality with accessibility. The coming months will test whether the model can meet expectations inside classrooms, not just on paper.