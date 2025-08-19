Centre Directs States, Union Territories To Audit And Repair Unsafe School Buildings

To ensure the safety of children and all school stakeholders, the Central government has directed all states and Union Territories to conduct an immediate assessment of all government, government-aided, and private school buildings. The exercise will focus on identifying unused or dilapidated structures through safety audits in line with national guidelines.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that, as per the August 7 directive, authorities have been instructed to demolish or repair unsafe structures and ensure they are not used until certified as safe by competent engineers.

Responding to a question from MP Alok Kumar Suman, Mr Pradhan said that states have been advised to make temporary arrangements for the continuation of classes where demolition or major repairs are required. The freed-up spaces may be repurposed for activities such as playgrounds, nutrition gardens, or skill-based training for students.



The government has issued the following key directions to states and UTs:

Urgent Identification: Conduct immediate assessment of all school buildings, with a focus on identifying dilapidated or unused structures through safety audits as per national guidelines.

Demolition/Repair: Unsafe buildings or parts thereof must be promptly repaired, retrofitted, or demolished, if required. Such structures must not be used for classes under any circumstances until certified safe by competent authorities.

Utilisation of Cleared Spaces: Demolished areas may be developed for playgrounds, Poshan Vatikas, vocational training, or other school activities.

Temporary Arrangements: Where major repairs or demolitions are underway, temporary safe premises should be arranged to ensure continuity of education.

Regular Monitoring & Reporting: District Education Officers and local authorities must monitor the progress of repairs or demolitions and submit monthly reports to the State Department and the concerned disaster management authorities (SDMA/DDMA).

Compliance Certificate: Fresh use or occupancy of repaired or newly constructed school buildings will only be allowed after obtaining safety/structural fitness certification from qualified engineers, as per guidelines.

The ministry has called for urgent intervention to ensure strict compliance, warning that non-adherence may attract action under relevant provisions.