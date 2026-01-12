School Assembly News Headlines (January 13): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 13): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 13, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 13)

Defence Sourcing Not Driven By Ideology, Says India On Germany's 'Offer'

Raghav Chadha Turns Blinkit Rider Amid Row Over Gig Workers' Demands

All About 16 Satellites Lost In Space After Setback For ISRO Workhorse PSLV

Retail Inflation Rises To 1.33% In December, Highest In 3 Months

Air India Flight Diverted To Jaipur Due To Medical Emergency

At 145, Mizoram Recorded Six-Year High Tuberculosis Deaths In 2025

Centre Junks Report On Forcing Smartphone Manufacturers To Share Source Code

Bengaluru Men Use AI To Pose As Woman On Dating App, Extort Rs 1.5 Lakh

PM Modi's New Office Near Raisina Hill Ready, He May Shift This Month

Job Post Seeking 'Non-Kannada' HR Head Sparks Linguistic Row In Bengaluru

Back-To-Back PSLV Rocket Setbacks For ISRO, 16 Satellites Lost In Space

'Right To Higher Education Can't Be Curtailed Lightly': Delhi High Court

Top International Headlines (January 13)

"Trump May Visit Next Year": US Says No Country More Essential Than India

"Pakistan May Not Need IMF Loans Soon": Inside Khawaja Asif's Big JF-17 Plan

Himachal Merchant Navy Officer Detained From Russian Tanker A Month Before Wedding

Top Sports Headlines (January 13)

ICC Writes To Bangladesh On 'Three Conditions' That Increase Security Threat At T20 World Cup: Top Government Official

Not Sri Lanka: ICC Set To Suggest These 2 Venues In Bangladesh T20 World Cup Row

"What Cricket Have You Seen?" India Star Fumes At Reporter After Win vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli Sends All His Trophies To His Mother In Gurgaon, Reveals Reason

Shubman Gill Told To Follow Virat Kohli's 'Single-Mindedness' By Ravi Shastri: "It Is A Routine"

Top Business Headlines (January 13)