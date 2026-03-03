School Assembly News Headlines (March 04): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 04)
School Assembly News Headlines (March 4): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (March 4)
- Disruption Of Public Order Unacceptable: J&K Police Warns Of Action Amid Protests Over Khamenei's Death
- First Air India Flight From Dubai Lands In Delhi Amid Middle East Crisis
- After Instagram Record, PM's YouTube Channel Crosses 30 Million Subscribers
- Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre's Stand On Khamenei Death, Adds Kashmir Reminder
- Why Is Market Closed Today And Will It Open Tomorrow On Holi? Answered
- BJP's Laxmi Verma Nominated To Rajya Sabha From Chhattisgarh
- "Important To Control Emotions": Omar Abdullah As Kashmir Simmers Over Iran
- Delhi Liquor Shops Open This Holi After It Was Removed From 'Dry Day' List
- PM Modi To Review Reforms In Next Cabinet Meet, Ministers List Achievements
- Nayab Saini Wears Saffron Turban, Congress Says He Has Eyes On Punjab Polls
Top International Headlines (March 4)
- Trump's U-Turn On "Boots On Ground" After US Embassy In Riyadh Attacked | Live Updates
- "Thanked Great Friend PM Modi For Standing With Israel": Netanyahu To NDTV
- 2 Drones Attack US Embassy In Riyadh, Flames Seen Rising
- Limited Flights Begin From Dubai, Plane From Abu Dhabi Lands In Delhi
- Iran Attacked Them, Now Arab Nations Want To Join The Fight: Trump
Top Sports Headlines (March 4)
- India Postpones Practice Due To Lunar Eclipse. Its Reason: Inauspicious
- Afridi Suggests Harsher Punishment For Pak Stars After PCB Impose Huge Fine
- Historic First For India Women's Cricket Team, Nominated For Laureus Award
- Kohli's Return To Chinnaswamy Confirmed For IPL 2026; RCB To Play In 2 Venues
- "End Up Completely Drenched": Sachin, Virat Lead Holi Greetings
Top Business Headlines (March 4)
- SoftBank's $30 Billion OpenAI Bet Spurs S&P Credit Outlook Cut
- Alternative For Hormuz Strait: How Global Oil Chokepoints Work And What They Mean For India
- Defence Ministry Signs Rs 5,083 Crore Deals For ALH Helicopters, Shtil Missiles
- India's 60% Crude Sourcing From Routes Other Than Hormuz: Govt Sources Deny Shortage Fears
- Ola Electric Launches Holi Mahotsav; Roadster Range Now Starts At Rs 79,999