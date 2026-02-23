School Assembly News Headlines (February 24): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: US Tariff Reset Spells Big Gains For Textiles
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 24): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 24)
- Over 13,000 School Textbooks Meant For 2026-27 Session Sold As Scrap In Uttar Pradesh
- Bengaluru Engineering Student Stuck In 7-Crore Fraud. He Shared Bank Details
- Rajya Sabha Poll Strategy? Congress MLA Quits, Focus On Magic Number 58
- AI Summit Protest Widens Rift Between Congress, INDIA Bloc Allies
- Ex-Army Colonel Assaulted, Forced To Pay Rs 30,000 In Gurugram, 5 Arrested
- Security Tightened At Delhi Metro Stations After Series Of Bomb Threats
- India's New Policy 'Prahaar' To Bring Down The Hammer On Terror
- Striking Panipat Refinery Workers Throw Stones At Security Forces
- 10,000 Kg Dates Had Use-By Date In 2023, Trader Planned To Sell Them Again
- Ladli Behna Freeze Triggers Political Showdown In Madhya Pradesh Assembly
- Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Owner Targeted After Defending Muslim Shopkeeper
- Amazon Inaugurates New Office In Bengaluru, It Is Asia's 2nd Largest
Top International Headlines (February 24)
- Bangladesh President's "Overthrow, Destabilise Dhaka" Charge Against Yunus
- American Company Books Every US-Bound Flight To Evacuate Employee Amid Mexico Unrest
- Terrorist Who Ran Lashkar Module In Touch With 'Chacha Ji' Hafiz Saeed
- Death Of El Mencho Deals Blow To Mexico-China Drug Nexus In Indian Waters
- Powerful Drug Lord 'El Mencho' Killed By Mexican Army, Cartel Goes On Rampage
- Bangladesh Army Reshuffled, India Adviser Returns After Tarique Rahman Oath
Top Sports Headlines (February 24)
- Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Zimbabwe Opt To Bowl vs WI; Here's How India Can Be Impacted
- 2 Wins Not Enough: Why India's T20 World Cup Campaign Is On The Line After Loss vs South Africa In Super 8
- T20 World Cup: South Africa's Tactical Masterstroke That Choked India In Super 8 Match
- R Ashwin Goes On Intense Rant, Schools Team India Over '2 Blunders' Against South Africa
- After 'Slogger' Dig, Mohammad Amir's Message To Abhishek Sharma Over 4th Straight Failure In T20 World Cup 2026
Top Business Headlines (February 24)
- US Tariff Reset Spells Big Gains For Textiles, Leather But Jewellery Takes 15% Hit - Key Winners & Losers
- 10% Loophole Closes: India Gains Total Control Over French Share Sale Taxes In Landmark Treaty Revision
- India Urges Nationals To Leave Iran Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions
- 'Terrible Things To Foreign Nations': Trump Sees 'Dumb' SC Verdict Adding More Edge To Tariff Weapon