School Assembly News Headlines (February 24): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 24): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 24)

Over 13,000 School Textbooks Meant For 2026-27 Session Sold As Scrap In Uttar Pradesh

Bengaluru Engineering Student Stuck In 7-Crore Fraud. He Shared Bank Details

Rajya Sabha Poll Strategy? Congress MLA Quits, Focus On Magic Number 58

AI Summit Protest Widens Rift Between Congress, INDIA Bloc Allies

Ex-Army Colonel Assaulted, Forced To Pay Rs 30,000 In Gurugram, 5 Arrested

Security Tightened At Delhi Metro Stations After Series Of Bomb Threats

India's New Policy 'Prahaar' To Bring Down The Hammer On Terror

Striking Panipat Refinery Workers Throw Stones At Security Forces

10,000 Kg Dates Had Use-By Date In 2023, Trader Planned To Sell Them Again

Ladli Behna Freeze Triggers Political Showdown In Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Owner Targeted After Defending Muslim Shopkeeper

Amazon Inaugurates New Office In Bengaluru, It Is Asia's 2nd Largest

Top International Headlines (February 24)

Bangladesh President's "Overthrow, Destabilise Dhaka" Charge Against Yunus

American Company Books Every US-Bound Flight To Evacuate Employee Amid Mexico Unrest

Terrorist Who Ran Lashkar Module In Touch With 'Chacha Ji' Hafiz Saeed

Death Of El Mencho Deals Blow To Mexico-China Drug Nexus In Indian Waters

Powerful Drug Lord 'El Mencho' Killed By Mexican Army, Cartel Goes On Rampage

Bangladesh Army Reshuffled, India Adviser Returns After Tarique Rahman Oath

Top Sports Headlines (February 24)

Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Zimbabwe Opt To Bowl vs WI; Here's How India Can Be Impacted

2 Wins Not Enough: Why India's T20 World Cup Campaign Is On The Line After Loss vs South Africa In Super 8

T20 World Cup: South Africa's Tactical Masterstroke That Choked India In Super 8 Match

R Ashwin Goes On Intense Rant, Schools Team India Over '2 Blunders' Against South Africa

After 'Slogger' Dig, Mohammad Amir's Message To Abhishek Sharma Over 4th Straight Failure In T20 World Cup 2026

Top Business Headlines (February 24)