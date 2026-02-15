School Assembly News Headlines (February 16): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 16): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 16)

Papers From 1995 Shine Light On Nagaland Village Where Violence Broke Out

India Has Potential To Lead In AI: Sam Altman Ahead Of AI Impact Summit

AI-Enabled Security To Keep An Eye On India's Mega AI Summit

Passengers Playing Loud Music On Plane May Face Action, Warns Centre

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of 5-Day AI Impact Summit

What Anil Ambani, Jeffrey Epstein Discussed Over Meals At Luxury Home

Union Minister Says Ahmedabad Air Crash Probe Still Underway, Refutes Foreign Media Report

5 Arrested, Contractors Fined Rs 6 Crore After Mumbai Metro Slab Collapse Kills 1

How BharatGen Is Building India's Sovereign AI Future

Forest Official Attacked By Mafia, Cops File FIR Nearly 24 Hours Later

India Puts Developmental AI At Centre Stage As Summit Opens in Delhi Tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath Says Delhi 'Like A Gas Chamber', Praises UP's Environment

PM Modi To Meet 40 CEOs, Including Sam Altman, At India AI Summit

CEO Jensen Huang Won't Attend India AI Impact Summit: Nvidia

Top International Headlines (February 16)

Barack Obama Says Aliens Are "Real", But Denies Cover-Up At Area 51

What's Next For Yunus As His Term As Bangladesh Chief Adviser Comes To An End?

Imran Khan Being Moved From Jail? His Party Says 'Ex-PM's Life At Risk'

'Bangladesh First': Tarique Rahman's Reply To Query On Ties With India

Navalny Killed With 'Dart Frog Toxin', Russia To Blame: UK, 4 Other Nations

US Military Used Claude AI In Venezuela Operation To Capture Maduro: Report

Top Sports Headline (February 16)

Sanjay Manjrekar Calls India's No-Handshake Stance Against Pakistan 'Silly', Gets Trolled

Imran Khan's 85% Vision Loss Breaks Wasim Akram and Co's Hearts: 'Put Politics Aside'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Skip Class 10 Board Examination. This Is The Reason

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup - Sourav Ganguly Delivers Brutal Verdict On Usman Tariq: "Just Bowls With A Pause"

"I Want Rain": Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash, Ex-Star Makes Bizarre Remark

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain To Impact Ind vs Pak Game? Pitch Details Out

Top Business Headlines (February 16)