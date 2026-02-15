School Assembly News Headlines (February 16): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 16): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 16)
- Papers From 1995 Shine Light On Nagaland Village Where Violence Broke Out
- India Has Potential To Lead In AI: Sam Altman Ahead Of AI Impact Summit
- AI-Enabled Security To Keep An Eye On India's Mega AI Summit
- Passengers Playing Loud Music On Plane May Face Action, Warns Centre
- Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of 5-Day AI Impact Summit
- What Anil Ambani, Jeffrey Epstein Discussed Over Meals At Luxury Home
- Union Minister Says Ahmedabad Air Crash Probe Still Underway, Refutes Foreign Media Report
- 5 Arrested, Contractors Fined Rs 6 Crore After Mumbai Metro Slab Collapse Kills 1
- How BharatGen Is Building India's Sovereign AI Future
- Forest Official Attacked By Mafia, Cops File FIR Nearly 24 Hours Later
- India Puts Developmental AI At Centre Stage As Summit Opens in Delhi Tomorrow
- Yogi Adityanath Says Delhi 'Like A Gas Chamber', Praises UP's Environment
- PM Modi To Meet 40 CEOs, Including Sam Altman, At India AI Summit
- CEO Jensen Huang Won't Attend India AI Impact Summit: Nvidia
Top International Headlines (February 16)
- Barack Obama Says Aliens Are "Real", But Denies Cover-Up At Area 51
- What's Next For Yunus As His Term As Bangladesh Chief Adviser Comes To An End?
- Imran Khan Being Moved From Jail? His Party Says 'Ex-PM's Life At Risk'
- 'Bangladesh First': Tarique Rahman's Reply To Query On Ties With India
- Navalny Killed With 'Dart Frog Toxin', Russia To Blame: UK, 4 Other Nations
- US Military Used Claude AI In Venezuela Operation To Capture Maduro: Report
Top Sports Headline (February 16)
- Sanjay Manjrekar Calls India's No-Handshake Stance Against Pakistan 'Silly', Gets Trolled
- Imran Khan's 85% Vision Loss Breaks Wasim Akram and Co's Hearts: 'Put Politics Aside'
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Skip Class 10 Board Examination. This Is The Reason
- India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup - Sourav Ganguly Delivers Brutal Verdict On Usman Tariq: "Just Bowls With A Pause"
- "I Want Rain": Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash, Ex-Star Makes Bizarre Remark
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain To Impact Ind vs Pak Game? Pitch Details Out
Top Business Headlines (February 16)
- Jaishankar Underlines 'Strategic Autonomy' After US Ties Russian Oil To India Trade Deal
- China's Stock Bull Run Falters With Earnings Set To Underwhelm
- AI Must Be Human-Centric; Democratic In Tech Access: IT Secretary Ahead Of Mega Summit
- Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: Five Arrested, Rs 5 Crore Penalty Slapped - What We Know So Far
- France's Emmanuel Macron To Meet PM Modi As Tech, Defense Ties Deepen
- 'Have Faith In Our Agencies': MoS Aviation Refutes Foreign Media Report On Air India Plane Crash