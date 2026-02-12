School Assembly News Headlines (February 13): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 13): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 13)

Family Gets Health Insurance Card 2 Days After Child Dies Waiting In Indore

Rs 2 Crore Cash Found In Raids On Government Official In Bengaluru

After Sonam Wangchuk's Detention, Violence In Leh Came Under Control: Centre

Explained: The 'Substantive Motion' BJP Moved Against Rahul Gandhi

Red Roses Sell For Rs 100 A Piece In Shimla Markets Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Bengaluru Man, Facing Financial Issues, Kills Parents During Argument: Cops

No Streetlights, UP Biker Falls Into Pit, Dies After Shivering For 12 Hours

Nurse Who Recovered From Nipah Virus Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Bengal

5 Key Decisions From PM's South Block Office That's To Be Vacated Tomorrow

Man Gets Life Term For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter In UP

Top International Headlines (February 13)

Why A UK-Based Doctor Returned Home To Contest Elections In Bangladesh

"Voterless, Illegal": Sheikh Hasina Wants Bangladesh Election Cancelled

Canada School Killer, 18-Year-Old Trans Woman, First Shot Mother At Home

Hasina, Zia Gone, Bangladesh To Vote In Most Important Polls In Decades Today | Live Updates

Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh On Election Eve, Hands And Legs Were Tied

Family Of Indian Student Killed By US Officer Gets Rs 260 Crore Settlement

Fake Police Sign, Gandhi Photo: How Scammers In Cambodia "Arrested' Indians

15,000 Taka, Promise Of Salvation: Jamaat's Open Bribe To Voters On Poll Day

"Her Life Mattered": 3 Years After Indian Student Death, A Response From US

Kim Jong Un Entrenches Daughter As Likely Heir, Seoul Says

Top Business Headlines (February 13)

HAL Bags Rs 2,312-Crore Contract From Defence Ministry For Eight Dornier 228 Aircraft

JPMorgan Staff Push Back At CEO Jamie Dimon's Five-Day Office Mandate As Year-Old Petition Resurfaces

RBI Issues Draft Norms For Banks, HFCs To Tighten Loan Recovery Agent Rules

IPO-Bound Flipkart Mulls Entering Food Delivery Space: Report

PTC Industries May Gain Big from India's Rafale-Led MRO Boom - Here's How

Inside the Auto Sector's Record Q3: Why GST Cuts And First-Car' Buyers Are Redefining Growth

Vinod Khosla To Sundar Pichai: The India Connection In Forbes 250 America's Greatest Innovators List

LG Electronics Posts Muted Q3 Margins; Market Share Gains Sustain, Says ICICI Securities - Check Target Price

Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results: Profit, Volume Growth Miss Estimates; Stock Declines Over 3%

Surya Roshni Q3 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy' Despite Weak Numbers - Check Target Price

Top Sports Headline (February 13)