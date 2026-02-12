School Assembly News Headlines (February 13): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines February 13
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 13): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 13)
- Family Gets Health Insurance Card 2 Days After Child Dies Waiting In Indore
- Rs 2 Crore Cash Found In Raids On Government Official In Bengaluru
- After Sonam Wangchuk's Detention, Violence In Leh Came Under Control: Centre
- Explained: The 'Substantive Motion' BJP Moved Against Rahul Gandhi
- Red Roses Sell For Rs 100 A Piece In Shimla Markets Ahead Of Valentine's Day
- Bengaluru Man, Facing Financial Issues, Kills Parents During Argument: Cops
- No Streetlights, UP Biker Falls Into Pit, Dies After Shivering For 12 Hours
- Nurse Who Recovered From Nipah Virus Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Bengal
- 5 Key Decisions From PM's South Block Office That's To Be Vacated Tomorrow
- Man Gets Life Term For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter In UP
Top International Headlines (February 13)
- Why A UK-Based Doctor Returned Home To Contest Elections In Bangladesh
- "Voterless, Illegal": Sheikh Hasina Wants Bangladesh Election Cancelled
- Canada School Killer, 18-Year-Old Trans Woman, First Shot Mother At Home
- Hasina, Zia Gone, Bangladesh To Vote In Most Important Polls In Decades Today | Live Updates
- Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh On Election Eve, Hands And Legs Were Tied
- Family Of Indian Student Killed By US Officer Gets Rs 260 Crore Settlement
- Fake Police Sign, Gandhi Photo: How Scammers In Cambodia "Arrested' Indians
- 15,000 Taka, Promise Of Salvation: Jamaat's Open Bribe To Voters On Poll Day
- "Her Life Mattered": 3 Years After Indian Student Death, A Response From US
- Kim Jong Un Entrenches Daughter As Likely Heir, Seoul Says
Top Business Headlines (February 13)
- HAL Bags Rs 2,312-Crore Contract From Defence Ministry For Eight Dornier 228 Aircraft
- JPMorgan Staff Push Back At CEO Jamie Dimon's Five-Day Office Mandate As Year-Old Petition Resurfaces
- RBI Issues Draft Norms For Banks, HFCs To Tighten Loan Recovery Agent Rules
- IPO-Bound Flipkart Mulls Entering Food Delivery Space: Report
- PTC Industries May Gain Big from India's Rafale-Led MRO Boom - Here's How
- Inside the Auto Sector's Record Q3: Why GST Cuts And First-Car' Buyers Are Redefining Growth
- Vinod Khosla To Sundar Pichai: The India Connection In Forbes 250 America's Greatest Innovators List
- LG Electronics Posts Muted Q3 Margins; Market Share Gains Sustain, Says ICICI Securities - Check Target Price
- Hindustan Unilever Q3 Results: Profit, Volume Growth Miss Estimates; Stock Declines Over 3%
- Surya Roshni Q3 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy' Despite Weak Numbers - Check Target Price
Top Sports Headline (February 13)
- T20 World Cup LIVE: Hardik Falls After Fiery 52, India Cross 200 vs Namibia
- T20 World Cup: Delhi Cricket Body Clarifies After Video Of Cold Drink Getting Refilled Raises Question Marks On Hygiene
- "Proud Footballing Nation Making Its Mark": Sachin Tendulkar On Italy's First-Ever T20 World Cup Win
- Who Is Crishan Kalugamage? The Pizza Chef Behind Italy's First-Ever T20 World Cup Win
- "Lot Of Lonely Nights": Gautam Gambhir Gives A Peek Into What It's Like To Coach A Top Team Like India