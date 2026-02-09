School Assembly News Headlines (February 10): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 10): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 10)

Delhi Police Files FIR Over Circulation Of Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Book

Baby Girl Burns To Death In UP Hospital, Staff Informs Father 5 Hours Later

India-US Trade Deal Triggers Anxiety Across Soybean Fields Of Madhya Pradesh

Man Fired At, Robbed Of Rs 80 Lakh On Delhi Flyover: Cops

7-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped In Odisha, Minor Detained: Police

UP Woman's Body On Road Inside Blanket. AI Leads To Live-In Partner's Arrest

6-Year-old Girl Raped, Murdered By Neighbour In Bihar

Big Update For Salaried Class In India: Subscribers Can Soon Withdraw PF Money Through UPI

"Balanced Order": Top Court On Madras High Court's Verdict On Deepam Row

Police Crackdown Near Kochi After Locals Protest Over Drugs, Migrants Issue

Top International Headlines (February 10)

Pak Leader's Fiery Jab At Country's Military With A 'Pomegranate' Example

Khamenei Breaks 37-Year-Old Ritual For 1st Time Amid Trump's Attack Threat

What Epstein Files Tell, And Hide, About His Ties With Russia's Putin

Epstein Death Statement Was Drafted A Day Before He Died, Files Show

Bangladesh's 'Bloodied' Elections: The Widespread Killings During 2014 Polls

How Jamaat-BNP Contest Will Decide Bangladesh's India, China Ties

NSA Doval's Canada Visit Signals Reset In Ties, And Message To Khalistanis

Is US Going To Attack Iran? What We Know So Far

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's Party Secures Landslide Victory In Snap Polls

PM Modi Greets Japan PM Sanae Takaichi On Snap Election Victory

Top Sports Headlines (February 10)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match On As Pakistan Cricket Board Makes U-Turn: Sources

T20 World Cup LIVE: Markram Slams 50 As Sa Post Mammoth 213/4 vs Canada

Kohli, Rohit Demoted To "Grade B' In BCCI's Central Contract List For 2025-26

Amid U-Turn Talks, Pak Star Raises Eyebrows With "Entire World Cup" Take

ICC Rejects Pakistan's 3 Demands Amid Boycott Drama: 1 Was India Bilaterals

Bengal's Ranji Star Matches Bradman, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Rare Feat

"What Suryavanshi Did Is Bullying": Gavaskar's Multi-Layered Reply to Hussain

Top Business Headlines (February 10)