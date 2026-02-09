School Assembly News Headlines (February 10): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines February 10
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 10): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 10)
- Delhi Police Files FIR Over Circulation Of Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Book
- Baby Girl Burns To Death In UP Hospital, Staff Informs Father 5 Hours Later
- India-US Trade Deal Triggers Anxiety Across Soybean Fields Of Madhya Pradesh
- Man Fired At, Robbed Of Rs 80 Lakh On Delhi Flyover: Cops
- 7-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped In Odisha, Minor Detained: Police
- UP Woman's Body On Road Inside Blanket. AI Leads To Live-In Partner's Arrest
- 6-Year-old Girl Raped, Murdered By Neighbour In Bihar
- Big Update For Salaried Class In India: Subscribers Can Soon Withdraw PF Money Through UPI
- "Balanced Order": Top Court On Madras High Court's Verdict On Deepam Row
- Police Crackdown Near Kochi After Locals Protest Over Drugs, Migrants Issue
Top International Headlines (February 10)
- Pak Leader's Fiery Jab At Country's Military With A 'Pomegranate' Example
- Khamenei Breaks 37-Year-Old Ritual For 1st Time Amid Trump's Attack Threat
- What Epstein Files Tell, And Hide, About His Ties With Russia's Putin
- Epstein Death Statement Was Drafted A Day Before He Died, Files Show
- Bangladesh's 'Bloodied' Elections: The Widespread Killings During 2014 Polls
- How Jamaat-BNP Contest Will Decide Bangladesh's India, China Ties
- NSA Doval's Canada Visit Signals Reset In Ties, And Message To Khalistanis
- Is US Going To Attack Iran? What We Know So Far
- Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's Party Secures Landslide Victory In Snap Polls
- PM Modi Greets Japan PM Sanae Takaichi On Snap Election Victory
Top Sports Headlines (February 10)
- India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match On As Pakistan Cricket Board Makes U-Turn: Sources
- T20 World Cup LIVE: Markram Slams 50 As Sa Post Mammoth 213/4 vs Canada
- Kohli, Rohit Demoted To "Grade B' In BCCI's Central Contract List For 2025-26
- Amid U-Turn Talks, Pak Star Raises Eyebrows With "Entire World Cup" Take
- ICC Rejects Pakistan's 3 Demands Amid Boycott Drama: 1 Was India Bilaterals
- Bengal's Ranji Star Matches Bradman, Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Rare Feat
- "What Suryavanshi Did Is Bullying": Gavaskar's Multi-Layered Reply to Hussain
Top Business Headlines (February 10)
- IOC, HPCL Buy 2 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Oil As India Resumes Imports
- Airlines' Cumulative Loss Touch Rs 5,289.7 Crore in 2024-25: Govt
- Flipkart Names Vipin Kapooria As VP For Business Finance; Yogita Shanbhag As VP For HR
- 'Health Risk': Novo Nordisk Sues Hims & Hers Over Cheaper Version Of Ozempic, Wegovy Fat Loss Pills
- Harley-Davidson, Ford, GM Prices Set To Drop As India-US BTA Slashes Import Duties
- Public Sector Banks See Cumulative Q3 Net Profit Go Up 18% To Rs 52,603 Crore
- Infrakraft Signs MoU With Andhra Pradesh Govt To Establish Next-Gen Manufacturing Hub