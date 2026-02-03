School Assembly News Headlines (February 4): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines (February 4): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and business news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (February 4)

Day 2 Of Rahul Gandhi vs Government Over Ex-Army Chief's Book On Ladakh

"Farmers Protected, Will Buy Oil From Non-Sanctioned Nations": Sources On India-US Deal

"Exit India If You Can't": Chief Justice Warns Meta Over WhatsApp Policy

Gold, Silver Rebound After India-US Trade Deal: Know Rates In Your City

12 Rolls-Royces, Bugatti Veyron: Car Collection Of Bengaluru CEO Who Died By Suicide

Air India Re-inspects Fuel Switches On Boeing 787s After Reported Defect

"Wish Time Had Stopped": Jay Pawar's Emotional Post For Father Ajit Pawar

Mumbai To Get New Mayor On February 11, Nominations From 6th

Self-Confidence Makes Everything Possible: PM Modi After India-US Deal

Rupee At 90.4 Per Dollar, Gains 1.2% After US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods

All B-787 Must Be Grounded, Checked For Electrical Faults: Pilots' Body Chief

BJP Appoints Central Observer For Manipur Leader Amid Government Formation Buzz

Sonam Wangchuk Tried To Instigate Nepal-Like Gen Z Protests: Centre

Top International Headlines (February 4)

Trump Says India To Stop Russia Oil Imports After US Trade Deal: What We Know

How New US Trade Deal Gives India Advantage Over China, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Trump Says India Pledged 'Zero-Tariff Barriers' In US Trade Deal: What It Means

Textiles, Gems, Pharma: Sectors To Be Impacted By India-US Trade Deal

How Thieves In Australia Stole 420 Kg Gandhi Statue In Melbourne

Pakistan Faces Crunch As Demand For China-Developed JF-17 Jets Surges

Top Sports Headlines (February 4)

Setback For Desperate Pakistan In Battle With ICC, Other Boards Clear Stance

Can Pakistan Boycott Just One Match In T20 World Cup? What ICC Rules Say

Pak Rests All Hopes On 'Force Majeure' In T20 World Cup India Boycott Row. What It Really Means

Why Karim Benzema's Transfer Prompted Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Saudi Pro League Match In Protest

Cricket Greats React To Pakistan's India Boycott In T20 World Cup. Who Said What

Australia vs England, U19 World Cup 2026, Live Cricket Score: Thomas Rew Completes Ton As 4-Down England Fight Back vs Aus

Top Business Headlines (February 4)