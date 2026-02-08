School Assembly News Headlines (February 9): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 9): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 9)

Video Shows 3 Men Following And Catcalling Northeast Woman At Temple, Internet Fumes

Pilot, Trainee Injured As Private Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka

"Dalai Lama Never Met Epstein": Tibetan Spiritual Leader's Office Rejects Reports

"Coercion Or Conviction": Sanjay Raut On Salman Khan's Presence At RSS Event

AAP Accuses Haryana Government Of Halting Diet Allowance For 37,000 Athletes

Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi After Bombshell Report In Pak Links Case

After UK And Israel, Centre Blocks Another Bhagwant Mann's Foreign Trip

Semiconductors, Trade, Defence To Form Backbone Of India-Malaysia Ties

BJP MLA Tore Into J&K Budget. Why Omar Abdullah's MLAs Still Praised Her

"Marriage A Social Duty, Not Just Consent": RSS Chief On 3-Child Philosophy

"Disgusting Behaviour": Trump Slammed For Video Of Obamas Depicted As Apes

Indian Man Harassed Over Religion At Trade Event In Riyadh, Sparks Outrage

Beyond The Frontlines: How Kyiv Is Moving The War Into Russia's Backyard

No START To Check US-Russia Nuclear Arms Race. What It Means For India

"Leave Iran Now": US' Urgent Warning To Americans Amid Trump's Attack Threat

Is Gulf Next Big Market For India? Mega Trade Deal With 6 Nations In Talks

89 Indians On US' 'Worst' Criminal List Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

H-1B Row Fuels "Indian Takeover" Claims At Texas Council Meeting

Donald Trump Tried To Name Airport, Rail Station After Himself: Report

Explained: What Is Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic's New AI Model

Top Sports Headlines (February 9)

Pak U-Turn Over India Boycott Happened After ICC Letter. Here's The Details

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026

Watch: Gambhir Doffs Hat To Suryakumar Yadav "Masterclass" In Dressing Room

"Cricket's Global Rise": Sachin's Special Praise For USA Despite India's Win

"Have To Start Hot": Ireland Set Clear Goal Ahead Of SL Clash In T20 World Cup

"Are You Crazy?" Rohit's Hilarious Reply To Surya Ahead Of USA Clash. Watch

Football Giants Italy Begin First Cricket World Cup Campaign Against Scotland

T20 World Cup LIVE: Nepal Suffer Heartbreak, Fall Short Of Upset vs England

T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Bangladesh Gets Involved, Starts Meeting With Pak

T20 World Cup: Nepal Suffer Heartbreak, Fall Short Of Upset vs England

Top Educational Headlines (February 9)

Indian Teacher Wins 'Global Teacher Prize 2026' At World Government Summit

IGNOU MBA 2026 Admissions: Registrations Open Till Feb 15, Apply Here

Central Board Of Secondary Education CTET 2026: Paper 2 Cancelled At Two Bihar Exam Centers

NEET UG 2026 Registration Started, Apply Here And Download Notification

Step-By-Step Smart Study Plan For The Last 9 Days Of Class 10 And 12 CBSE Board Exams

