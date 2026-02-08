Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (February 9): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 9): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

Top National And International News Highlights For February 9

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 9): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 9)

  • Video Shows 3 Men Following And Catcalling Northeast Woman At Temple, Internet Fumes
  • Pilot, Trainee Injured As Private Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka
  • "Dalai Lama Never Met Epstein": Tibetan Spiritual Leader's Office Rejects Reports
  • "Coercion Or Conviction": Sanjay Raut On Salman Khan's Presence At RSS Event
  • AAP Accuses Haryana Government Of Halting Diet Allowance For 37,000 Athletes
  • Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi After Bombshell Report In Pak Links Case
  • After UK And Israel, Centre Blocks Another Bhagwant Mann's Foreign Trip
  • Semiconductors, Trade, Defence To Form Backbone Of India-Malaysia Ties
  • BJP MLA Tore Into J&K Budget. Why Omar Abdullah's MLAs Still Praised Her
  • "Marriage A Social Duty, Not Just Consent": RSS Chief On 3-Child Philosophy

  • "Disgusting Behaviour": Trump Slammed For Video Of Obamas Depicted As Apes
  • Indian Man Harassed Over Religion At Trade Event In Riyadh, Sparks Outrage
  • Beyond The Frontlines: How Kyiv Is Moving The War Into Russia's Backyard
  • No START To Check US-Russia Nuclear Arms Race. What It Means For India
  • "Leave Iran Now": US' Urgent Warning To Americans Amid Trump's Attack Threat
  • Is Gulf Next Big Market For India? Mega Trade Deal With 6 Nations In Talks
  • 89 Indians On US' 'Worst' Criminal List Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown
  • H-1B Row Fuels "Indian Takeover" Claims At Texas Council Meeting
  • Donald Trump Tried To Name Airport, Rail Station After Himself: Report
  • Explained: What Is Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic's New AI Model

Top Sports Headlines (February 9)

  • Pak U-Turn Over India Boycott Happened After ICC Letter. Here's The Details
  • Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
  • Watch: Gambhir Doffs Hat To Suryakumar Yadav "Masterclass" In Dressing Room
  • "Cricket's Global Rise": Sachin's Special Praise For USA Despite India's Win
  • "Have To Start Hot": Ireland Set Clear Goal Ahead Of SL Clash In T20 World Cup
  • "Are You Crazy?" Rohit's Hilarious Reply To Surya Ahead Of USA Clash. Watch
  • Football Giants Italy Begin First Cricket World Cup Campaign Against Scotland
  • T20 World Cup LIVE: Nepal Suffer Heartbreak, Fall Short Of Upset vs England
  • T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Bangladesh Gets Involved, Starts Meeting With Pak
  • T20 World Cup: Nepal Suffer Heartbreak, Fall Short Of Upset vs England

Top Educational Headlines (February 9)

  • Indian Teacher Wins 'Global Teacher Prize 2026' At World Government Summit
  • IGNOU MBA 2026 Admissions: Registrations Open Till Feb 15, Apply Here
  • Central Board Of Secondary Education CTET 2026: Paper 2 Cancelled At Two Bihar Exam Centers
  • NEET UG 2026 Registration Started, Apply Here And Download Notification
  • Step-By-Step Smart Study Plan For The Last 9 Days Of Class 10 And 12 CBSE Board Exams

Top Business Headlines (February 9)

  • SBI Q3 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish After Stellar Quarter - Check Hiked Target Price
  • Q3 Results On Feb 9: BSE, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma, Amber - Check Estimates
  • Dalai Lama's Name Mentioned 169 Times In Epstein Files, Spiritual Leader Issues A Statement
  • Indian Goods To Gain Edge Over China, Others In US Market After Tariff Cut To 18%: Goyal
  • IAMAI Says GST Reducing Drivers' Net Earnings; To Approach FinMin To Re-Look At Tax Structure
Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

