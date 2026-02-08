School Assembly News Headlines (February 9): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

Top National And International News Highlights For February 9
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 9): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 9)
- Video Shows 3 Men Following And Catcalling Northeast Woman At Temple, Internet Fumes
- Pilot, Trainee Injured As Private Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka
- "Dalai Lama Never Met Epstein": Tibetan Spiritual Leader's Office Rejects Reports
- "Coercion Or Conviction": Sanjay Raut On Salman Khan's Presence At RSS Event
- AAP Accuses Haryana Government Of Halting Diet Allowance For 37,000 Athletes
- Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi After Bombshell Report In Pak Links Case
- After UK And Israel, Centre Blocks Another Bhagwant Mann's Foreign Trip
- Semiconductors, Trade, Defence To Form Backbone Of India-Malaysia Ties
- BJP MLA Tore Into J&K Budget. Why Omar Abdullah's MLAs Still Praised Her
- "Marriage A Social Duty, Not Just Consent": RSS Chief On 3-Child Philosophy
- "Disgusting Behaviour": Trump Slammed For Video Of Obamas Depicted As Apes
- Indian Man Harassed Over Religion At Trade Event In Riyadh, Sparks Outrage
- Beyond The Frontlines: How Kyiv Is Moving The War Into Russia's Backyard
- No START To Check US-Russia Nuclear Arms Race. What It Means For India
- "Leave Iran Now": US' Urgent Warning To Americans Amid Trump's Attack Threat
- Is Gulf Next Big Market For India? Mega Trade Deal With 6 Nations In Talks
- 89 Indians On US' 'Worst' Criminal List Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown
- H-1B Row Fuels "Indian Takeover" Claims At Texas Council Meeting
- Donald Trump Tried To Name Airport, Rail Station After Himself: Report
- Explained: What Is Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic's New AI Model
Top Sports Headlines (February 9)
- Pak U-Turn Over India Boycott Happened After ICC Letter. Here's The Details
- Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
- Watch: Gambhir Doffs Hat To Suryakumar Yadav "Masterclass" In Dressing Room
- "Cricket's Global Rise": Sachin's Special Praise For USA Despite India's Win
- "Have To Start Hot": Ireland Set Clear Goal Ahead Of SL Clash In T20 World Cup
- "Are You Crazy?" Rohit's Hilarious Reply To Surya Ahead Of USA Clash. Watch
- Football Giants Italy Begin First Cricket World Cup Campaign Against Scotland
- T20 World Cup LIVE: Nepal Suffer Heartbreak, Fall Short Of Upset vs England
- T20 World Cup Row LIVE: Bangladesh Gets Involved, Starts Meeting With Pak
- T20 World Cup: Nepal Suffer Heartbreak, Fall Short Of Upset vs England
Top Educational Headlines (February 9)
- Indian Teacher Wins 'Global Teacher Prize 2026' At World Government Summit
- IGNOU MBA 2026 Admissions: Registrations Open Till Feb 15, Apply Here
- Central Board Of Secondary Education CTET 2026: Paper 2 Cancelled At Two Bihar Exam Centers
- NEET UG 2026 Registration Started, Apply Here And Download Notification
- Step-By-Step Smart Study Plan For The Last 9 Days Of Class 10 And 12 CBSE Board Exams
Top Business Headlines (February 9)
- SBI Q3 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish After Stellar Quarter - Check Hiked Target Price
- Q3 Results On Feb 9: BSE, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma, Amber - Check Estimates
- Dalai Lama's Name Mentioned 169 Times In Epstein Files, Spiritual Leader Issues A Statement
- Indian Goods To Gain Edge Over China, Others In US Market After Tariff Cut To 18%: Goyal
- IAMAI Says GST Reducing Drivers' Net Earnings; To Approach FinMin To Re-Look At Tax Structure