'Cyber-Terrorism Laws Weaponised': UN Experts Slam Pakistan Over Jailing of Lawyers

United Nations human rights experts have sounded the alarm over what they describe as a deeply troubling assault on the rule of law in Pakistan, following the conviction and harsh sentencing of prominent lawyers and human rights defenders Imaan Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha. The experts warned that the case reflects a broader pattern of brutality and repression by the Pakistani state, allegedly operating under the direction and influence of the Pakistan Army headquartered in Rawalpindi.

In a statement issued from Geneva, UN-appointed Special Rapporteurs said the convictions stemmed solely from the peaceful exercise of freedom of expression on social media – rights protected under international human rights law. Mazari-Hazir was prosecuted for posts on X (formerly Twitter), while Ali Chattha was charged for sharing and reposting her content.

On January 24, 2026, a Pakistani court convicted both lawyers under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, including "glorification of an offence", "cyber-terrorism", and dissemination of "false or fake information". Each received concurrent prison sentences totalling 17 years, including a 10-year sentence for cyber-terrorism, and fines amounting to 36 million Pakistani rupees per person.

UN experts stressed that Pakistan's counter-terrorism laws are framed in dangerously broad and vague terms, allowing peaceful dissent to be recast as terrorism. "The exercise of free expression should never be conflated with criminal conduct, especially not terrorism," the experts said, warning that such misuse of law has a chilling effect on civil society and the legal profession.

The case, they noted, does not stand in isolation. Since 2022, Mazari-Hazir and Ali Chattha have faced at least 10 criminal complaints, many still pending, despite never having been previously convicted. According to the experts, this pattern strongly suggests the legal system is being weaponised to harass and intimidate lawyers who represent victims of alleged human rights violations – many involving state security forces.

Serious concerns were also raised about the fairness of the trial. Proceedings reportedly moved at breakneck speed, leaving the accused with inadequate time to prepare their defence. They faced obstacles in accessing legal counsel of their choosing, and key prosecution evidence was reportedly recorded in their absence – clear violations of international due process standards.

Human rights observers say such practices reflect the growing dominance of Pakistan's military establishment over civilian institutions, with the government accused of acting as an enforcer rather than a check on military power. Critics argue that decisions taken in Rawalpindi increasingly dictate political and judicial outcomes across the country.

The UN experts – including Margaret Satterthwaite, Ben Saul, Mary Lawlor, Irene Khan, and Gina Romero – have formally contacted the Government of Pakistan, demanding explanations and urging immediate remedial action.

As international scrutiny intensifies, the case has become a stark symbol of Pakistan's shrinking civic space, where speaking out for human rights now risks being branded an act of terror.