How Pakistani Jaish Terrorist, Who Dodged Security Forces 20 Times, Was Killed In J&K

Security forces have dealt a big blow to Pakistan-backed terrorism, eliminating a notorious Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Adil, a Pakistani national and right-hand man of senior Lashkar commander Saifullah, had been evading capture for the past 18 months.

He had orchestrated terror strikes while in natural caves and makeshift hideouts in Kishtwar's treacherous heights. He was finally killed by security forces in the Chhatroo area during Trashi 1.

The joint operation by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been underway for a week. On Wednesday evening, working on specific intel, the security forces cordoned off the Chhatroo area, engaging Adil in a gunfight.

Despite evading capture around twenty times, Adil was finally pinned down and killed.

"On several occasions, he managed to break the cordon and flee from the encounter site. However, this time he was not lucky," said a senior security force officer.

Adil's death has brought relief to locals, who often faced the brunt of his terror in the region.

Hunt On For Saifullah

The security forces have intensified their operation to also nab Adil's associate, Saifullah, who has been on the run since the Jaish terrorist's killing.

Jaish commander Saifullah is also a Pakistani national who infiltrated the border around two years back. Since then, he has been operating in the Kishtwar and Doda regions. Saifullah has been involved in several attacks on security forces.

Officials believe he's been trying to revive terror networks in the Jammu hinterland by brainwashing youngsters and luring them to "gun culture."

Security forces have received inputs that Saifullah has fled towards the northern side of Chhatroo after Adil's killing. At least three operations have been launched to nab Saifullah, who has been active in Kishtwar for quite some time.

Ongoing Operation In Kishtwar

Security forces are conducting search operations, using drones and sniffer dogs, to track down remaining terrorists in the region's dense forests and rugged terrain. Multiple encounters have occurred in recent months, with several terrorists neutralised. The hunt for the rest is underway.

"We'll keep pushing till the last terrorist is out of our mountains," said a senior security force officer, underscoring the resolve to root out terror from Kishtwar's rugged terrain. The operation continues.