'Rifles, Night Vision Devices': Baloch Rebels Have US Weapons, Claims Pakistan's Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted that Baloch rebels, who launched a series of attacks in Balochistan province, have advanced American weapons, including night vision devices and rifles, that even the Pakistani Army does not have. The Pakistani minister claimed the so-called leadership of the separatist insurgents is based in Afghanistan, which borders Balochistan, and "they receive support from there."

Addressing the National Assembly, Asif admitted that Pakistani security forces were struggling against rebel fighters due to the sheer size of Balochistan province and the advanced technology used by them amid a fresh surge in militant violence.

"They had a rifle worth Rs 2 million-- we don't have that rifle. They also had thermal weapon sights worth $4,000-$5,000. The total military gear that they own is close to $20,000. Where is it coming from? Who is paying for it?" Asif asked.

He claimed that the rifles and night vision devices that the rebels had were "American weapons."

BREAKING:



Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking inside the National Assembly, admits that the government and army have failed to counter Baloch rebels in Balochistan.



He says the rebels are equipped with rifles, night vision devices, and other gear that even… pic.twitter.com/t3ZShkFoPJ — برهان الدین ‏| Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) February 3, 2026

"The terrorists' leadership is based in Afghanistan, and they receive support from there," he added.

The Pakistani leader acknowledged that Baloch rebels-- led by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)-- were mainly targeting and exploiting Pakistani Punjabis. He warned that Pakistan would unleash brutal force and the full might of the state against the BLA.

Asif added that BLA was the military wing of criminals involved in smuggling. "They are involved in mischief in the world (fasad-ul-ard) [...] and talks cannot be held with them," he added.

Insurgency In Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces have killed almost 200 separatist insurgents in Balochistan province since they launched a wave of attacks over the weekend, a security official said Wednesday, taking the overall deaths past 250. Fighting has continued between government forces and rebels following the coordinated attacks, with sporadic clashes still taking place in some districts after gunmen stormed banks, jails, police stations, and military installations.

Pakistan has been battling a Baloch separatist insurgency for decades, with frequent armed attacks on security forces, foreign nationals, and non-local Pakistanis in the mineral-rich province bordering Afghanistan and Iran. A senior official told news agency AFP on Wednesday that "197 terrorists have been killed in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations."

He added that at least 36 civilians and 22 security personnel were also killed during the coordinated attacks in restive Balochistan.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the province's most active separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attacks. The group, which the United States has designated a terrorist organisation, said it had targeted military installations as well as police and civil administration officials in gun attacks and suicide bombings.

Interestingly, attacks came days after the United States designated several regions in Pakistan, including parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as "Level 4: Do Not Travel" areas—which is the highest warning level issued by the State Department.

The BLA has intensified attacks on Pakistanis from other provinces working in the region in recent years, as well as foreign energy firms. Last year, the separatists attacked a train with 450 passengers on board, sparking a deadly two-day siege.