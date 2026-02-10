School Assembly News Headlines (February 11): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today February 11
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 11): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 11)
- Centre Grants Ex-Servicemen Status To Military Nursing Service Officers
- "100% Sure It's Conspiracy": Rohit Pawar On Uncle Ajit's Plane Crash Death
- Punjab Governor's Anti-Drug Yatra Triggers Row Over Opposition Participation
- Two Killed In Bengal's Howrah After Iron Rod Falls From Building
- UP Woman Goes To Sleep, Family Finds 'Snake Skin' On Her Bed, No Trace Of Her
- J&K Intends To Fully Utilise Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty: Omar Abdullah
- Deadline To Block Illegal AI Content Cut From 36 To 3 Hours
- Kerala Revenue Official Arrested In 4.5 Crore Land Grab Case
- Parents, 12-Year-Old Found Dead In Surat After Inhaling Toxic Fumes: Cops
- Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Trust Motion Decided: Sources
- Himanta Sarma Files Rs 500 Crore Defamation Case Against Congress Leaders
Top International Headlines (February 11)
- Hindu Businessman Hacked To Death In Bangladesh, 3 Days Before Polls
- 'US Forcing India To Buy Costly Oil': Russia Slams Trump's 'Energy Ban'
- 'Just Attack Iran, Don't Negotiate': Iranian Man Appeals Trump, Then Kills Self
- Video: US Plane Lands On Busy Road In Georgia, Crashes Into Several Cars
- With Starmer Under Epstein Row Fire, Can Shabana Mahmood Be UK's Next PM?
- After Trump's "Zero Tariff" Claim, A White House Factsheet On India-US Deal
- "Have To Work With India": Jamaat Leader Signals Softening Anti-India Stance
- French President To Visit India From February 17-19. What's On Agenda
- PM Modi Greets Japan PM Sanae Takaichi On Snap Election Victory
- Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's Party Secures Landslide Victory In Snap Polls
Top Business Headlines (February 11)
- Here's Why HUL Raised Surf Excel, Wheel Prices
- Spotify Sets User Growth Record Thanks to 'Wrapped' Promotion
- AstraZeneca Gets Indian Regulator's Nod To Market Cancer Drug Imfinzi For Additional Indication
- First Mega Deal Of 2026: Carlyle To Buy Nido Home Finance From Edelweiss For Rs 2,100 Crore
- The Cotton-Carbon Problem Looming Over Indian Fashion Labels By 2030
- Climate Costs Could Wipe Out Nearly 70% Of Apparel Profits By 2040
- ACME Solar Bags 220 MW Solar Project With Battery Storage In Madhya Pradesh
- Bluestone Invests Rs 25 Crore In Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Label Ethera
- BSE, Mahanagar Gas, Ramco Cements, Star Cement, Bajaj Electricals, Navin Fluorine Q3 Review - Check Target Prices
- Ceigall India Bags 220 MW Solar Project With BESS Worth Rs 1,700 Crore
Top Sports Headline (February 11)
- T20 World Cup Live: Openers On The Charge For USA In Chase Of 191 vs Pak
- 96 Per Cent Of Experts Back This Team To Win T20 World Cup 2026
- Indian Cricket Team's First Official Reaction On Pakistan's T20 World Cup Boycott Tantrum U-Turn
- Seifert, Allen Compile Record Stand As NZ Beat UAE In T20 World Cup 2026
- "All Players Know": SL Star Hints At 'Bat Tampering' By India, Then Says This
- ICC Offered Pakistan 'Concessions' To Make Dramatic U-Turn On India Boycott At T20 World Cup: Report
- Wedding Bells For Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Personally Invites PM Narendra Modi