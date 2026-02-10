School Assembly News Headlines (February 11): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 11): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 11)

Centre Grants Ex-Servicemen Status To Military Nursing Service Officers

"100% Sure It's Conspiracy": Rohit Pawar On Uncle Ajit's Plane Crash Death

Punjab Governor's Anti-Drug Yatra Triggers Row Over Opposition Participation

Two Killed In Bengal's Howrah After Iron Rod Falls From Building

UP Woman Goes To Sleep, Family Finds 'Snake Skin' On Her Bed, No Trace Of Her

J&K Intends To Fully Utilise Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty: Omar Abdullah

Deadline To Block Illegal AI Content Cut From 36 To 3 Hours

Kerala Revenue Official Arrested In 4.5 Crore Land Grab Case

Parents, 12-Year-Old Found Dead In Surat After Inhaling Toxic Fumes: Cops

Om Birla To Not Attend Lok Sabha Until No-Trust Motion Decided: Sources

Himanta Sarma Files Rs 500 Crore Defamation Case Against Congress Leaders

Top International Headlines (February 11)

Hindu Businessman Hacked To Death In Bangladesh, 3 Days Before Polls

'US Forcing India To Buy Costly Oil': Russia Slams Trump's 'Energy Ban'

'Just Attack Iran, Don't Negotiate': Iranian Man Appeals Trump, Then Kills Self

Video: US Plane Lands On Busy Road In Georgia, Crashes Into Several Cars

With Starmer Under Epstein Row Fire, Can Shabana Mahmood Be UK's Next PM?

After Trump's "Zero Tariff" Claim, A White House Factsheet On India-US Deal

"Have To Work With India": Jamaat Leader Signals Softening Anti-India Stance

French President To Visit India From February 17-19. What's On Agenda

PM Modi Greets Japan PM Sanae Takaichi On Snap Election Victory

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's Party Secures Landslide Victory In Snap Polls

Top Business Headlines (February 11)

Here's Why HUL Raised Surf Excel, Wheel Prices

Spotify Sets User Growth Record Thanks to 'Wrapped' Promotion

AstraZeneca Gets Indian Regulator's Nod To Market Cancer Drug Imfinzi For Additional Indication

First Mega Deal Of 2026: Carlyle To Buy Nido Home Finance From Edelweiss For Rs 2,100 Crore

The Cotton-Carbon Problem Looming Over Indian Fashion Labels By 2030

Climate Costs Could Wipe Out Nearly 70% Of Apparel Profits By 2040

ACME Solar Bags 220 MW Solar Project With Battery Storage In Madhya Pradesh

Bluestone Invests Rs 25 Crore In Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Label Ethera

BSE, Mahanagar Gas, Ramco Cements, Star Cement, Bajaj Electricals, Navin Fluorine Q3 Review - Check Target Prices

Ceigall India Bags 220 MW Solar Project With BESS Worth Rs 1,700 Crore

