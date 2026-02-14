School Assembly News Headlines (February 15): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Rising Exports Trigger Rose Shortage In Mumbai
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 15): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 15)
- Parliament Data Reveals Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Lag In Drone Adoption
- CEO Jensen Huang Won't Attend India AI Impact Summit: Nvidia
- 311 Endangered Turtles Seized From AC First-Class Coach In Bhopal
- 333 CCTVs, Sensors: How Delhi Civic Body Keeps Watch On 17 Public Services
- 4.2 Km Highway Emergency Landing Strip For Military, Civil Aircraft In Assam
- India Has 25,001 Licensed Pilots, Centre Lacks Data On Those Seeking Jobs
- This Tamil Nadu Town Is Fast Becoming A Hub For Chip Design Talent
- Video: PM Modi Lands Aboard C-130J Aircraft On Assam Highway
- Aviation Watchdog Puts Stricter Breath Analyser Test Norms In Place For Pilots
- Expelled Over Teachers' Meme, Court Allows Student To Take Class 10 Exam
- Finland PM To Attend AI Impact Summit, Hold Talks With PM Modi
- On Camera, Thief Walks Off With Bride's Bag Containing Rs 4 Lakh Cash
- No More Paying Full Toll For Incomplete Expressways Under New Rules
- CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Warns Against Social Media Rumours
- CBSE Issues Important Advisory Ahead Of Exams Starting February 17
- One In Five IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant, Government Informs Parliament
Top International Headlines (February 15)
- Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister
- 'Want Ties With India Based On Mutual Respect': Tarique Rahman's Top Aide To NDTV
- 70% Bangladeshis Voted 'Yes' To July Charter. What Does It Mean?
- 'BJP' Makes Its Mark In Bangladesh Elections, Wins 1 Seat
Top Sports Headlines (February 15)
- India vs Pakistan Press Conference LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's Big Statement On 'Handshake' Uncertainty With Pakistan
- Pak Captain Salman Agha Asked About Shaking Hands With Indian Players. His Reply
- Bangladesh Reveals ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Stunning Plan To End Row With BCCI
- MS Dhoni Was Told To 'Move On' From Captaincy By BCCI - Stunning Details Emerge
- Shahid Afridi Turns Strategist, Devises 'Plan' For Pakistan To Beat India In T20 World Cup 2026
Top Business Headlines (February 15)
- SpaceX Said To Weigh Dual-Class IPO Shares To Empower Elon Musk
- Valentine's Day Woes: Rising Exports Trigger Rose Shortage In Mumbai
- Natco Pharma To Launch Diabetes, Weight Loss Drug Semaglutide In India In March
- AI Tool Claude Used In US Raid On Ex-Venezuelan President Maduro: Report
- OpenAI Tapped For Voice Control Tech In US Drone Swarm Trial