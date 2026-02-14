School Assembly News Headlines (February 15): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 15): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 15)

Parliament Data Reveals Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Lag In Drone Adoption

CEO Jensen Huang Won't Attend India AI Impact Summit: Nvidia

311 Endangered Turtles Seized From AC First-Class Coach In Bhopal

333 CCTVs, Sensors: How Delhi Civic Body Keeps Watch On 17 Public Services

4.2 Km Highway Emergency Landing Strip For Military, Civil Aircraft In Assam

India Has 25,001 Licensed Pilots, Centre Lacks Data On Those Seeking Jobs

This Tamil Nadu Town Is Fast Becoming A Hub For Chip Design Talent

Video: PM Modi Lands Aboard C-130J Aircraft On Assam Highway

Aviation Watchdog Puts Stricter Breath Analyser Test Norms In Place For Pilots

Expelled Over Teachers' Meme, Court Allows Student To Take Class 10 Exam

Finland PM To Attend AI Impact Summit, Hold Talks With PM Modi

On Camera, Thief Walks Off With Bride's Bag Containing Rs 4 Lakh Cash

No More Paying Full Toll For Incomplete Expressways Under New Rules

CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Warns Against Social Media Rumours

CBSE Issues Important Advisory Ahead Of Exams Starting February 17

One In Five IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant, Government Informs Parliament

Top International Headlines (February 15)

Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister

'Want Ties With India Based On Mutual Respect': Tarique Rahman's Top Aide To NDTV

70% Bangladeshis Voted 'Yes' To July Charter. What Does It Mean?

'BJP' Makes Its Mark In Bangladesh Elections, Wins 1 Seat

Top Sports Headlines (February 15)

India vs Pakistan Press Conference LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's Big Statement On 'Handshake' Uncertainty With Pakistan

Pak Captain Salman Agha Asked About Shaking Hands With Indian Players. His Reply

Bangladesh Reveals ICC Chairman Jay Shah's Stunning Plan To End Row With BCCI

MS Dhoni Was Told To 'Move On' From Captaincy By BCCI - Stunning Details Emerge

Shahid Afridi Turns Strategist, Devises 'Plan' For Pakistan To Beat India In T20 World Cup 2026

Top Business Headlines (February 15)