School Assembly News Headlines (March 02): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 2)
- Internet shutdown in Srinagar after protests over Khamenei killing in J&K
- Seventeen killed in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur
- Iran confirms Khamenei killed in Israeli-US strikes, retaliatory explosions follow
School Assembly News Headlines (March 2): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (March 2)
- Internet Hit In Srinagar After Massive Protests In J&K Against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killing
- Indian Entrepreneur Shares Mother's Texts From Dubai Amid Missile Strikes: "It's Scary Now"
- IITian Says Holiday Plans Ruined By Dubai Airspace Closure: "I Thought This Was My Time"
- Opinion | Who Gets The 'Peace Prize' Now, Mr Trump - The Drones Or The Bombers?
- 17 Killed In Blast At Explosives Manufacturing Company Near Nagpur
- "No Clue What To Do": Fliers Stuck At Indian Airports Due To Middle East Crisis
- Opinion | 'Insider' Info? Why US-Israel Couldn't Have Struck Khamenei Without Help
- Air India To Qatar Airways, Airlines Hit By Middle East Tensions
- Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees' Reel Sparks Storm, Show-Cause Notices Issued
- Lift Plunges From Bhopal Building Days After Body Found In Shaft, 2 Injured
Top International Headlines (March 2)
- Khamenei Killed On His 'Compound' In Israeli-US Strikes, Confirms Iran
- New Explosions In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Manama As Iran Retaliates | Live Updates
- Why Ayatollah Khamenei Kept One Hand Hidden Beneath His Cloak For 45 Years
- Iran Hoists Red Flag Over Jamkaran Mosque After Khamenei Killing. What It Means
- NDTV Explainer: How Is A Supreme Leader Chosen, Who Will Succeed Khamenei
Top Sports Headlines (March 2)
- "There Will Be Tension": Suryakumar Admits Ahed Of India vs West Indies
- Pak Great Comes To Son-In-Law's Defence After World Cup Exit, Namedrops Axar
- T20 World Cup: Ngidi Overtakes Shamsi To Claim Major Record For South Africa
- Pakistan Captain Salman Asked "Will You Be Sacked Or Resign?" His Reply
- "Failed Again": Pak Greats Fume After 'Disappointing' T20 World Cup Exit
Top Business Headlines (March 3)
- Mahindra Group Looks To Corner 25% Share In Rotavator Segment
- Adani Group To Manufacture India's Longest Wind Turbine Blade As Localisation Drive Deepens
- Deepak Gupta Takes Over As GAIL Chairman
- Air India Modifying Faucet Control Modules In B787s To Address Possible Water Leak Issue
- Ola Electric Launches 'Ola Insiders' With Customer Benefits Up To Rs 50,000