School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 11): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 11): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 11, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 11)

'Willing To Back Even Trump For Strong Maharashtra': Raj Thackeray To NDTV

Probe Agency ED Approaches Supreme Court In Showdown With Mamata Banerjee

Scamsters Use AI To Clone Cousin's Voice, Dupe Indore Teacher Of Rs 1 lakh

Meet Noor Ahmad Noor, Afghanistan's 1st Envoy In India Since Taliban Takeover

"Op Sindoor Pushed Pak To Undertake Constitutional Amendments": Defence Chief

Top International Headlines (January 11)

"Wrong Move If Denmark Reacts During US Takeover": Greenland MP To NDTV

Will US Ever Order Putin's Capture? What "Very Disappointed" Trump Answered

Son Of Ousted Iran Shah Urges Protesters To 'Prepare To Seize' City Centres

Zohran Mamdani Calls Hamas A "Terrorist Organisation" Amid New York Protests

Machado Offers Peace Prize To Trump, Nobel Committee Reacts

US Will 'Seek Wars' Till Its Economy Depends On Oil: Colombian President

Trump By His Side, US' Largest Oil Firm Head Says Venezuela "Un-Investable"

Top Sports Headlines (January 11)

Jay Shah To Meet BCCI Amid T20 World Cup Venue Mess, But Tackling Bangladesh Won't Be Easy

Rishabh Pant Gets Hit In Training Ahead Of 1st India vs NZ ODI, Gautam Gambhir Rushes In With Star In Pain

Virat Kohli Sent Big 'Retirement' Message Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs: "Surely It's Time"

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sends Blunt Message To U-19 World Cup Rivals With 27-Ball Half-century

Top Education Headlines (January 11)