School Assembly News Headlines (January 12): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Virat Kohli Shatters Another 'World Record'
School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 12): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 12, 2026.
Top National Headlines (January 12)
- ISRO Spy Satellite Launch Tomorrow To Boost India's Private Space Ecosystem
- Can Still Shut Down Mumbai In 10 Mins, Team Uddhav MP Brags. D Fadnavis Reacts
- 'Not 1, Not 1,000...': Masood Azhar's Chilling Suicide Bombers Warning
- Ajit Doval Does Not Use A Mobile Phone, Internet: Know Why
- Noida School Holidays Extended Till January 15 Amid Dense Fog, Extreme Cold
- Adani Group To Invest Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore In Kutch Over 5 Years: Karan Adani
- Delhi Airport Metro Slows Down After Cable Theft Attempt
- Indore Water Contamination Deaths Rise To 21, Congress Leads Protest March
- Rs 547 Crore 'Mule' Bank Account Fraud Busted In Telangana
- In D Fadnavis's Assurance To Gen Z, A Mumbai Action Plan For Next 5 Years
- Double Trouble For Delhi: 'Poor' AQI, Yellow Alert For Dense Fog, Cold Wave
Top International Headlines (January 12)
- "Make A Deal, Before It Is Too Late," Trump Tells Cuba Days After Venezuela Operation
- "Will Soon Be By Your Side": Exiled Prince's Assurance To Iran Protesters
- Trump Proposes 1-Year, 10% Cap On Credit Card Interest Rates
- US Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Islamic State In Syria
- Iran Warns US Military, Israel Of Retaliation "If America Strikes"
Top Sports Headlines (January 12)
- Virat Kohli Shatters Another 'World Record' Held By Sachin Tendulkar, Climbs Mt. 28k In Cricket
- Internet Fumes Over Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand. R Ashwin Joins In
- Harsha Bhogle Hits Bullseye, Slams Harshit Rana "Nonsense" On Live TV During 1st ODI vs NZ
- Aryna Sabalenka Secures Dominant Brisbane International Title, Fires Australian Open Warning
- Watch: Rohit Sharma Reaches Epic First With Gigantic Six, Can't Miss Virat Kohli's Reaction
Top Business Headlines (January 12)
- Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Ganga Ram Hospital
- US Hikes Premium Processing Fee of H-1B,Other Visa Services Effective March 2026
- Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police Ropes In Citizen To Act As 'Eyes And Ears'
- China's Trade Deal With Kenya Stalled Under US Pressure, Says Report
- Gold, Silver To Stay Firm Next Week As Traders Brace For US Tariff Outcome: Analysts