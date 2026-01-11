School Assembly News Headlines (January 12): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 12): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines on January 12, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 12)

ISRO Spy Satellite Launch Tomorrow To Boost India's Private Space Ecosystem

Can Still Shut Down Mumbai In 10 Mins, Team Uddhav MP Brags. D Fadnavis Reacts

'Not 1, Not 1,000...': Masood Azhar's Chilling Suicide Bombers Warning

Ajit Doval Does Not Use A Mobile Phone, Internet: Know Why

Noida School Holidays Extended Till January 15 Amid Dense Fog, Extreme Cold

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore In Kutch Over 5 Years: Karan Adani

Delhi Airport Metro Slows Down After Cable Theft Attempt

Indore Water Contamination Deaths Rise To 21, Congress Leads Protest March

Rs 547 Crore 'Mule' Bank Account Fraud Busted In Telangana

In D Fadnavis's Assurance To Gen Z, A Mumbai Action Plan For Next 5 Years

Double Trouble For Delhi: 'Poor' AQI, Yellow Alert For Dense Fog, Cold Wave

Top International Headlines (January 12)

"Make A Deal, Before It Is Too Late," Trump Tells Cuba Days After Venezuela Operation

"Will Soon Be By Your Side": Exiled Prince's Assurance To Iran Protesters

Trump Proposes 1-Year, 10% Cap On Credit Card Interest Rates

US Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Islamic State In Syria

Iran Warns US Military, Israel Of Retaliation "If America Strikes"

Top Sports Headlines (January 12)

Virat Kohli Shatters Another 'World Record' Held By Sachin Tendulkar, Climbs Mt. 28k In Cricket

Internet Fumes Over Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion From 1st ODI Against New Zealand. R Ashwin Joins In

Harsha Bhogle Hits Bullseye, Slams Harshit Rana "Nonsense" On Live TV During 1st ODI vs NZ

Aryna Sabalenka Secures Dominant Brisbane International Title, Fires Australian Open Warning

Watch: Rohit Sharma Reaches Epic First With Gigantic Six, Can't Miss Virat Kohli's Reaction

Top Business Headlines (January 12)