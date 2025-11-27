Chinese Woman Offers Flat, $420 Monthly Salary To Hire A 'Daughter'. Here's Why

An elderly woman from Henan province in central China is making waves online by seeking a surrogate "daughter" to care for her in her old age, offering a flat, her possessions, and a monthly pension of 3,000 yuan (about US$420) as compensation, according to South China Morning Post. Identified only by her surname Ma, the woman appeared on a local TV program on November 19 to explain her plight. Afflicted with asthma that leaves her struggling to walk even 100 meters, Ma has two biological daughters but feels abandoned: her elder one wants to cut ties amid family disputes over her granddaughter's upbringing, while the younger suffers from a mental disability and can't care for herself or Ma.

According to SCMP, Ma, who divorced her husband early and has lost touch with most relatives, hopes to find a compassionate woman to provide daily support, accompany her to doctor's visits, and offer familial warmth. She has savings of 400,000 yuan (US$56,000) and plans to bequeath her second flat to her younger daughter, while the chosen "daughter" would inherit the first one. Ma is open to signing a formal contract to formalise the arrangement.

Online reactions have been divided. Some netizens expressed interest in the role, but others questioned its feasibility, noting that with falling housing prices, the offer might not even cover hiring a full-time nanny for both Ma and her disabled daughter. One commenter suspected Ma might also need care for her younger child, while another doubted she'd treat a new "daughter" fairly given her rift with the elder one. A lawyer from Henan Zhongdi Law Firm clarified that Ma's biological elder daughter has a legal duty to support her, which can't be dodged by renouncing inheritance, and any surrogate arrangement should involve a proper legacy support contract.

This unusual plea highlights China's growing elderly isolation crisis. A 2021 Ministry of Civil Affairs survey found nearly 60% of people over 60 are "empty nesters" without family nearby. It has also boosted a niche industry of paid "surrogate children" - companions hired for short-term emotional and practical support, like medical trips or resolving caregiver conflicts, charging 500 to 2,500 yuan (US$70-350) per visit.