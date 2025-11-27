Chinese Woman Looking For A 'Daughter' Online, Offers Flat, Rs 38,000 Salary

An elderly Chinese woman is looking for a “daughter” online to care for her. Ma, the woman from Henan province, has promised a flat and a monthly salary for anyone who comes forward to look after her.

On a TV programme on November 19, Ma spoke about her declining health and that her biological children wouldn't see her despite her suffering from asthma and finding it difficult to walk even 100 metres, as per The South China Morning Post. Ma said she needed daily assistance and companionship.

The elderly woman is offering one of her two flats, belongings and a monthly pension of 3,000 yuan (about Rs 38,000) to any woman who agrees to take on the role. She is also willing to sign a contract.

Ma divorced her husband years ago and lost contact with most of her relatives. Her elder biological daughter reportedly wishes to sever ties with her, while her younger daughter has a mental disability and cannot care for her.

Xi Junqi, a lawyer from the Henan Zhongdi Law Firm, however, noted that the woman's elder daughter had a legal obligation to support her, and that she cannot evade her. He further said that anyone who chooses to be Ma's "daughter" must sign a legacy support agreement.

The news has generated mixed reactions online, with some expressing interest in applying while others debated the viability of the arrangement.

“Given that she won't even bequeath her property to her elder daughter, I doubt she would treat a new ‘daughter' well,” one commenter said.

In a similar incident over a decade ago, a 94-year-old Chinese woman sued her own children for not taking care of her. The case gained international attention in 2013, highlighting the growing issue in an ageing society.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by the Ministry of Civil Affairs in 2021, about 60 per cent of individuals aged 60 and over in mainland China were empty nesters.