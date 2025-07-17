Telegram CEO Tells Students To Pick This Subject For Success, Elon Musk Responds

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov believes mathematics is the key subject for students to focus on, as it teaches logical thinking, problem-solving and critical thinking skills, all of which are essential for building companies and managing projects. However, Elon Musk has disagreed slightly.

Physics (with math) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2025

"If you're a student choosing what to focus on, pick mathematics. It will teach you to rely on your own brain, think logically, break down problems, and solve them step by step in the right order. That's the core skill you'll need to build companies and manage projects," Durov wrote in a recent post on X, advising students to give priority to mathematics.

Musk suggested that physics with math is the way to go. Both Durov and Musk agree that math is a crucial component of future skills, with Durov stating it's worth exploring physics and computer science if you're already strong in math.

"It's worth exploring physics and computer science - both are excellent ways to apply math in the real world, sharpen your logical and critical thinking + solve important problems," the Telegram CEO said.

Some users have reacted to the conversation, with some agreeing with Durov and Musk, while others believe other skills like intuition, boldness and understanding people are also necessary for success.

"I studied philosophy and math, double major. This was a great combination for me. Then computer science in grad school. I'd say...if you go to college, which I don't think is necessary, hard science plus a subject that helps you to read and write better is a great combo," one user said.

"Physics is the ultimate knowledge, it will teach you even how to access truth. Math is the language of expression of any subject. So whether economics or physics you have to pick a subject to learn math," another user said.

"Um no math is worthless for most people, thinking logically does not require math," a third user said.