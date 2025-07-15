Are Boys Better At Math Than Girls? Study Dissects Stereotypes

New research suggested that boys often outperform girls in mathematics, but this doesn't necessarily mean boys are inherently better at the subject. The study found that boys and girls start with equal math skills in early elementary school. However, a "gender gap in favour of boys became highly significant after four months of schooling," a study published in the journal Nature revealed.

"These findings were repeated each year and varied only slightly across family, class or school type and socio-economic level," a study revealed. "Although schooling correlated with age, exploiting the near-orthogonal variations indicated that the gender gap increased with schooling rather than with age."

The study noted that gender disparities in maths are thought to primarily reflect an "internalisation of the sociocultural stereotype that 'girls are bad at maths'". But where, when and how widely this stereotype becomes entrenched remains uncertain.

The study is based on the results of a four-year assessment of language and mathematical performance of all French first and second graders - more than 2.5 million schoolchildren (2,653,082 children).

The study revealed that boys tend to be more confident and have positive attitudes towards math than girls. This confidence gap can impact performance, with boys scoring higher on math tests.

However, the way math is taught may contribute to the gap. Researchers suggest that early math instruction might favour boys, leading to a disparity in performance.

Differences in math performance aren't due to inherent ability but rather a socioeconomic status and environmental factors. Countries with equal opportunities tend to have smaller gaps in math performance between boys and girls.

"There are no differences in overall intrinsic aptitude for science and mathematics among women and men," Elizabeth Spelke, now Marshall L. Berkman Professor of Psychology at Harvard University, told The Harvard Gazette last week.

"Competitive pressure affects girls and boys differently," Marta Macho-Stadler, a professor in the Department of Mathematics at the University of the Basque Country who was not involved in the new study, told the Spanish Science Media Centre.

"A previous study conducted in a two-stage [math] competition in Spain would indicate [...] that the motivations and performance of boys and girls may differ in competitive environments."

"In addition, expectations from the family and teaching environment may push girls to limit themselves and perform worse than boys in this type of test," she said.

Encouraging curiosity, logical thinking and effort in both boys and girls can help reduce the gap. Teachers and parents should promote positive attitudes towards math and provide equal support to both genders.