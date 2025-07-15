Employee's Blunt Response After Boss Stops Him From Lunch Break:<i>"Khaane Ke Liye Kama Raha Hoon"</i>

A viral Reddit post has sparked a conversation about toxic work culture and power dynamics after an Indian manager allegedly denied an employee's lunch break. The employee's blunt response to the manager has resonated with many users, who praised his assertiveness. The post, titled "Stopped from having lunch break," describes the incident involving the original poster's friend, who works at a medium-sized company.

The friend was told to finish work before taking a break, but he pushed back, saying that he was earning so that he could have food. "He was hungry and out of hunger, when his manager denied him for lunch break, he got angry and said "khaana k liye hi toh kama raha hu, aur yahan aap mujhe khaana khaane se hi rok rahe ho" (T- I am earning so that I can have food, and here you're stopping me from having food) and just straight went for his lunch," the post read.

After the incident, the manager allegedly gave the employee the cold shoulder, ignoring him for the rest of the day. The employee later reached out to his friend, concerned that he might have overstepped. He was reassured that he had done nothing wrong, but feared potential repercussions from the manager. The user sympathised with his friend, criticising managers who use such tactics to assert power and ego, and emphasised the importance of knowing one's limits.

"Although this is a very common trick used by managers because they can't handle their little ego, they should understand where they're crossing the line," the post added.

See the post here:

The post resonated with Reddit users, who overwhelmingly supported the employee's response to the manager, deeming it justified and assertive. One user wrote, " I know he might believe he was wrong, but he is gonna save a lot of people with this simple act. Now onwards, the manager would think thrice before saying the same thing to any person."

Another commented, "If the manager is human enough, then he'll reflect on his actions and just apologise. Otherwise, if he's scum, then he will create problems for himself."

A third user said, "Your friend is a brave man. A few years ago, I was in a similar situation. I still regret not being able to stand up for myself and letting my manager treat me like shit."