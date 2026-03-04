Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar Chief Minister, Son To Get Deputy Post: Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will move to the Rajya Sabha and his son Nishant Kumar will take over as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The next Chief Minister who will step into Kumar's shoes will be a BJP man, sources have said.

The move to shift Kumar has been anticipated since before the 2025 assembly elections. But action was not taken in haste given Kumar's illustrious track record.

Kumar, 75, has taken oath as Chief Minister for a record 10 times. He has been in the hot seat since 2015, except for the brief period when Jitan RAm Manjhi was the Chief Minister.

He has spearheaded the campaign in Bihar -- be it for the NDA or the Grand Alliance Mahagathbandhan, wherever he happened to be.

And he won the elections as one of the most popular Chief Ministers of the state with a solid support base that backed him despite all his political manoeuvrings and change of camp.

In 2025, when he was almost written off by political pundits, he made a triumphant comeback, buoyed by the support of the state's woman, whose loyalty he won with his cycles for schoolgirls scheme and subsequently, the liquor ban in the state.