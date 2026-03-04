Iran Fires Missile At Turkey, Destroyed By NATO Air Defence Systems

A ballistic missile fired from Iran and heading into Turkish airspace was destroyed by NATO air and missile defence systems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The missile, the ministry said, was detected after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace.

There were no casualties or injuries in incident, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkey reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions against it, while warning parties to refrain from steps that could escalate the conflict.

A majority Sunni-Muslim nation which is a member of NATO, Turkey shares a 500-kilometre border with Iran.

Five days into a war that US President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran.

The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war quickly widened with Tehran striking Gulf states that host US bases and Israel attacking Iranian-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

While Iran has retaliated by aiming drones and missiles at Israel, Iraq, Jordan and the Gulf states in the hope of striking US bases and assets, Turkey had so far been spared Tehran's wrath. This changed today.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key regional player, had previously expressed his sadness at the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with much of the Islamic republic's leadership.

Turkey, a NATO member and neighbour of Iran, had for weeks urged Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement during their rounds of negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme and missile capabilities, warning that the region could not handle any more destabilisation.

Turkey's foreign minister said Tuesday that the United States should limit its attacks on Iran to degrading its military capabilities as forcing regime change would causes "risks" for the region.

Earlier today, the Israeli military said one of its F-35 stealth fighter jets shot down a piloted Iranian Air Force YAK-130 fighter over Tehran. It also said Israeli air defenses were activated to intercept Iranian missiles fired at targets around the country, and explosions were heard around Jerusalem.