NCERT Offers Free Online Mathematics Classes For Class 12, Details Here

A strong foundation in mathematics is essential for sharpening the mind, developing a scientific temperament, and building problem-solving skills that benefit individuals in every sphere of life. From pursuing engineering and science degrees to careers in data science and research, proficiency in mathematical concepts is crucial.

To support students in strengthening their mathematical knowledge, especially those who cannot afford private tuition or coaching, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering a free online mathematics course on the government's SWAYAM portal.

The course is designed to help learners clarify doubts, strengthen concepts, and achieve proficiency in problem-solving. Students can register for the course through the official portal: SWAYAM Mathematics Course Link.

The course covers key Class 12 topics, including Relations and Functions, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Matrices, Determinants, Continuity and Differentiability, and Applications of Derivatives. Structured in a week-wise format, it includes e-texts, video tutorials, self-assessment questions, and additional web resources for extended learning.

Course Layout

Chapter 1: Relations and Functions

Modules: Relations and Types, Bijective Functions, Composition of Functions, Invertible Functions, Binary Operations

Assignment 1

Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions



Assignment 2

Chapter 3: Matrices

Assignment 3

Chapter 4: Determinants

Assignment 4

Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability

Assignment 5

Chapter 6: Applications of Derivatives



At the end of the course, learners will be assessed through a final evaluation to test their overall understanding.

The initiative aims to make quality mathematical education accessible to all, ensuring that every learner-regardless of background-can build the skills needed to excel academically and professionally.