From Optics To Electrostatics: NCERT Offers Free Physics Modules Online

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering free online Physics courses for Class 12 students through the government's SWAYAM platform. Designed as Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), these programmes aim to strengthen conceptual understanding and ensure wider access to quality learning resources.

The courses cover key areas from the Class 12 Physics curriculum. The first set focuses on Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current, and Electromagnetic Waves. Through these modules, learners explore electric charges, fields and potentials, study magnetic fields created by moving charges, and understand the behaviour of resistors, capacitors and inductors in electric circuits. The course also explains direct and alternating currents and the role of electromagnetic waves in modern technology.

The second part features 43 modules across five units, including Ray Optics and Wave Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, Semiconductors and Electronic Devices, and Communication Systems. These units help students transition to advanced scientific concepts such as interference, diffraction, quantum behaviour of matter, and the fundamentals of electronics and communication.

NCERT says the objective is to help students build a deeper scientific perspective. The courses include lecture videos, e-text, problem-solving guidance, animations, practice questions, study guides, assignments and tests to track progress.

NCERT serves as the National Coordinator for developing school-level MOOCs for Classes 9 to 12. All SWAYAM courses are structured around four components: video lessons, downloadable reading materials, self-assessment tools, and online discussion forums. The initiative is aimed at reducing the digital divide and supporting students who have limited access to classroom learning or expert guidance.

Enrollment is completely free. Students can access the Physics courses by registering on the SWAYAM portal or mobile app, joining the course, completing learning activities and final assessments to receive certification.

To explore the NCERT Physics course, students can visit Swayam portal.