School Assembly News Headlines (Dec 14): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 14): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 14, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 14)

Mamata Banerjee Issues Public Apology To Messi, Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos

How Stepping Out for a Meal Became the Luthra Brothers' Undoing In Thailand

'Plumbers Will Survive AI': Raghuram Rajan Flags India's Failure To Train For Hands-On Jobs

In Kerala Local Body Polls, a Big BJP Win And Another Shashi Tharoor Stinger

Three Kashmir Residents With Alleged Pakistan Links Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh

145 Children, Including 93 Girls, Go Missing In Mumbai In Seven Months

Ex-BJP MLA, Son Named in 20,000-Page Chargesheet In Karnataka 'Vote Theft' Case

Top International News (December 14)

Lionel Messi Event Organiser Arrested After Massive Chaos In Kolkata; Anti-Riot Force Deployed at Stadium

"India An Important Partner": US Lawmakers Move Resolution To End Trump Tariffs

'No Big Deal, He Has Photos With Everybody': Trump on New Epstein Images

Top Sports Headlines (December 14)

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Live Telecast

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: India and Pakistan resume their rivalry on the cricket field as they face off in the second Group A match of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, December 14, and will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

ICC Omits Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster; PCB Reacts

Top Education News (December 14)

135 More Seats Added to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

In a fresh update for postgraduate medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 135 more seats to the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. These seats are in addition to the 32,080 seats announced earlier, taking the total number of seats available in Round 2 to 32,215.

Government Overhauls Bank Exam, Result Timelines: What Aspirants Must Know

In a significant reform aimed at improving efficiency and transparency in bank recruitment, the Centre has streamlined the examination and result declaration process for public sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), nationalised banks (NBs), and regional rural banks (RRBs).