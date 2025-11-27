School Assembly News Headlines (November 28): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 26: 55 Dead After Fire Ravages 7 High-Rise Buildings In Hong Kong
New Delhi:
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 28): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National News - November 28
- "Insulated From Crisis": Delhi Resident Films Government Official Using Air Purifier In Car Amid High AQI
- Cyclone Ditwah: Storm Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, Landfall Likely On Tamil Nadu Coast
- Amid Fear Over Voter Revision, Kolkata Sex Workers To Get Assistance Camp
- Jal Jeevan Mission Finds 26% Villages Without Water, 7 States Face Big Fine
- 20 Locations Linked To Banned Jamaat-i-Islami Raided Across J&K
- Kerala Woman Files Sexual Assault Complaint Against Suspended Congress MLA
- Tomato Prices Surge 43% In A Month: Data Shows Regional Divide
- Woman, 27, Ends Life 5 Months After Marriage. She Was Tortured For Money
- "Karnataka Tug-Of-War Could See Congress Split In Half": BJP Leader
- "Enlargement Of Territorial Claims Untenable": India On Nepal Currency Row
- Delhi Man Kills Live-In Partner, Puts Her Body In Car, Goes Home To Sleep
Top International News - November 28
- 55 Dead After Fire Ravages 7 High-Rise Buildings In Hong Kong, 3 Arrested
- All About The Gunman Who Shot 2 National Guard Troops Near White House
- Inside Adiala Jail, Pakistan's Own Tihar, That Now Holds Imran Khan
- Is Imran Khan Dead? Speculation And Rumours Flood The Internet
- Asim Munir Now Controls Pak's All 3 Defence Forces, Nukes: About New Powers
Top Sports News - November 28
- WPL Auction: Deepti Makes History, Sold For Rs 3.2 Crore; Alyssa Healy Unsold
- Gambhir To Be Sacked As India Coach? "Not At The Moment," BCCI Tells NDTV
- Jemimah Takes Massive Decision After Mandhana's Wedding Gets Postponed
- "Gambhir Not My Relative": Ashwin Blasts Players, Defends Coach After Loss
- "Might As Well Go Home": Botham Sends Brutal Message After Ashes Disaster
Top Business News - November 28
- Mahindra Launches Motorsport-Inspired BE 6 SUV Edition - Check Price, Features, Other Details
- Digital Connexion To Invest $11 Billion By 2030 To Build 1 GW Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh
- Nvidia Tops List, But Here's Where Apple, Google, Meta & Others Stand
- Big Shift For Micro Enterprises? MCA Reportedly Plans Audit Waiver - Details Inside
- Excelsoft Eyes Inorganic Push As Management Maps Out Multi-Pronged Growth Strategy