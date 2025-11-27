School Assembly News Headlines (November 28): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 28): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 28

"Insulated From Crisis": Delhi Resident Films Government Official Using Air Purifier In Car Amid High AQI

Cyclone Ditwah: Storm Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, Landfall Likely On Tamil Nadu Coast

Amid Fear Over Voter Revision, Kolkata Sex Workers To Get Assistance Camp

Jal Jeevan Mission Finds 26% Villages Without Water, 7 States Face Big Fine

20 Locations Linked To Banned Jamaat-i-Islami Raided Across J&K

Kerala Woman Files Sexual Assault Complaint Against Suspended Congress MLA

Tomato Prices Surge 43% In A Month: Data Shows Regional Divide

Woman, 27, Ends Life 5 Months After Marriage. She Was Tortured For Money

"Karnataka Tug-Of-War Could See Congress Split In Half": BJP Leader

"Enlargement Of Territorial Claims Untenable": India On Nepal Currency Row

Delhi Man Kills Live-In Partner, Puts Her Body In Car, Goes Home To Sleep

Top International News - November 28

55 Dead After Fire Ravages 7 High-Rise Buildings In Hong Kong, 3 Arrested

All About The Gunman Who Shot 2 National Guard Troops Near White House

Inside Adiala Jail, Pakistan's Own Tihar, That Now Holds Imran Khan

Is Imran Khan Dead? Speculation And Rumours Flood The Internet

Asim Munir Now Controls Pak's All 3 Defence Forces, Nukes: About New Powers

Top Sports News - November 28

WPL Auction: Deepti Makes History, Sold For Rs 3.2 Crore; Alyssa Healy Unsold

Gambhir To Be Sacked As India Coach? "Not At The Moment," BCCI Tells NDTV

Jemimah Takes Massive Decision After Mandhana's Wedding Gets Postponed

"Gambhir Not My Relative": Ashwin Blasts Players, Defends Coach After Loss

"Might As Well Go Home": Botham Sends Brutal Message After Ashes Disaster

Top Business News - November 28