School Assembly News Headlines (November 24): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 24): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 24

Protest Against Toxic Air In Delhi Turns Violent, Cops Hit With Pepper Spray

Outrage In Chhattisgarh As Teachers Asked To Track Stray Dogs At Schools

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara's Hint On 'Race' For Chief Minister Post in State

Leopard Spotted Roaming In Pune Residential Area, Search Operation Underway

'Brother Who Didn't Return': Russia Honours Indian Pilot Killed In Dubai Crash

Top International News - November 24

Ukraine Peace Plan "Not Final Offer", Says Trump After Giving A Deadline

Donald Trump Says He Has One Thing In Common With Zohran Mamdani

Mossad's Big Claim: Hamas Terror Network In Europe For "On-Command" Attacks

"JD Vance Is Jealous": Fox News Host On Trump-Mamdani Camaraderie

PM Modi Proposes 4 New Initiatives At G20, Says Indian Values Can Drive Progress

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 Results Expected In December

Top Sports News - November 24

Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed

KL Rahul To Lead In South Africa ODIs As Injured Shubman Gill Misses Out

R Ashwin Blasts England After Ashes Flop Show, Gives 'Reckless' Verdict

Gill's Injury "Not Limited To Neck Spasm": Report Makes Stunning Revelation

Pogba Plays For The First Time In Over 2 Years, Makes Debut For Monaco

Top Business News - November 24