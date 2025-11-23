Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 24): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 24: Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

Read Time: 2 mins
School Assembly News Headlines (November 24): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces 1:5 Stock Split
  • Protest in Delhi against toxic air turns violent, police use pepper spray on demonstrators
  • Chhattisgarh teachers face backlash over directive to track stray dogs in schools
  • Karnataka minister hints at potential race for state Chief Minister position
New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 24): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 24

  • Protest Against Toxic Air In Delhi Turns Violent, Cops Hit With Pepper Spray
  • Outrage In Chhattisgarh As Teachers Asked To Track Stray Dogs At Schools
  • Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara's Hint On 'Race' For Chief Minister Post in State
  • Leopard Spotted Roaming In Pune Residential Area, Search Operation Underway
  • 'Brother Who Didn't Return': Russia Honours Indian Pilot Killed In Dubai Crash

Top International News - November 24

  • Ukraine Peace Plan "Not Final Offer", Says Trump After Giving A Deadline
  • Donald Trump Says He Has One Thing In Common With Zohran Mamdani
  • Mossad's Big Claim: Hamas Terror Network In Europe For "On-Command" Attacks
  • "JD Vance Is Jealous": Fox News Host On Trump-Mamdani Camaraderie
  • PM Modi Proposes 4 New Initiatives At G20, Says Indian Values Can Drive Progress

Top Sports News - November 24

  • Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed
  • KL Rahul To Lead In South Africa ODIs As Injured Shubman Gill Misses Out
  • R Ashwin Blasts England After Ashes Flop Show, Gives 'Reckless' Verdict
  • Gill's Injury "Not Limited To Neck Spasm": Report Makes Stunning Revelation
  • Pogba Plays For The First Time In Over 2 Years, Makes Debut For Monaco

Top Business News - November 24

  • Magicpin, Rapido Partner To Challenge Zomato-Swiggy's Food Delivery Duopoly
  • Bill Ackman Prepares For 2026 Pershing Square IPO, FT Says
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces 1:5 Stock Split
  • Byju Raveendran Refutes US Court Allegations, Readies To Appeal Against $1.07 Billion Default Judgment
