School Assembly News Headlines (November 24): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces 1:5 Stock Split
- Protest in Delhi against toxic air turns violent, police use pepper spray on demonstrators
- Chhattisgarh teachers face backlash over directive to track stray dogs in schools
- Karnataka minister hints at potential race for state Chief Minister position
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
New Delhi:
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 24): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."
Top National News - November 24
- Protest Against Toxic Air In Delhi Turns Violent, Cops Hit With Pepper Spray
- Outrage In Chhattisgarh As Teachers Asked To Track Stray Dogs At Schools
- Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara's Hint On 'Race' For Chief Minister Post in State
- Leopard Spotted Roaming In Pune Residential Area, Search Operation Underway
- 'Brother Who Didn't Return': Russia Honours Indian Pilot Killed In Dubai Crash
Top International News - November 24
- Ukraine Peace Plan "Not Final Offer", Says Trump After Giving A Deadline
- Donald Trump Says He Has One Thing In Common With Zohran Mamdani
- Mossad's Big Claim: Hamas Terror Network In Europe For "On-Command" Attacks
- "JD Vance Is Jealous": Fox News Host On Trump-Mamdani Camaraderie
- PM Modi Proposes 4 New Initiatives At G20, Says Indian Values Can Drive Progress
Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 Results Expected In December
Top Sports News - November 24
- Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed
- KL Rahul To Lead In South Africa ODIs As Injured Shubman Gill Misses Out
- R Ashwin Blasts England After Ashes Flop Show, Gives 'Reckless' Verdict
- Gill's Injury "Not Limited To Neck Spasm": Report Makes Stunning Revelation
- Pogba Plays For The First Time In Over 2 Years, Makes Debut For Monaco
Top Business News - November 24
- Magicpin, Rapido Partner To Challenge Zomato-Swiggy's Food Delivery Duopoly
- Bill Ackman Prepares For 2026 Pershing Square IPO, FT Says
- Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces 1:5 Stock Split
- Byju Raveendran Refutes US Court Allegations, Readies To Appeal Against $1.07 Billion Default Judgment